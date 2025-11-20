Save $290 MSI MAG 271QP QD-OLED X24: was $679.99 now $389.99 at Newegg OLED gaming monitors are mana for your eyes, thanks to their luscious colors, zero backlights that ruin dark areas, and an ultra-fast response time. The original price for this 1440p OLED from MSI was far too high, but this deal solves that problem entirely. Use promo code BFE2486 to get the full discount. <p><strong>Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-MAG-271QP-QD-OLED-X24%2Fdp%2FB0DYQNDQQW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon $419.99 Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED Price check: Amazon $419.99

I suspect I know what some of you are thinking and it's probably along the lines of 'How much for a 1440p monitor?' Yes, $390 for a 27-inch 1440p gaming display is indeed a lot of money, and you can buy much cheaper screens than this one. However, the saving grace of the MSI MAG 271QP is the fact that it uses a QD-OLED panel.

We probably all know about the benefits of OLED, especially for gaming, but here's a quick recap. You get better colors, nicer contrasts, dark regions that look genuinely dark; you also get a response time that's ludicrously quick and in the case of this particular model, a gloriously high refresh rate.

I personally use the larger 4K version of this MSI monitor, the 32-inch MPG 321URX, and they pretty much share the same tech and specs (other than size and resolution). Both monitors are so nice to stare at for hours upon hours of gaming, and even after a full day of work, I never get any kind of eye strain.

The biggest problem with most OLED gaming monitors is the price tag, of course, but thanks to Black Friday kicking off a week early (what's the betting it will start two weeks early next year?), you can now bag the MSI MAG 271QP for $390 at Newegg. Just make sure you enter promo code BFE2486 at checkout to get the full discount.

With RAM prices going through the roof right now, a Black Friday PC upgrade bundle might be out of the question, but you can still give your gaming rig a major lift in other ways. A very lovely 27-inch OLED monitor, for example.