Save $300 MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED: was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Amazon Big, bold, and beautiful. MSI's MPG 321URX isn't just some expensive monitor for gaming; it's a genuinely fantastic display that's great for work and play. If you want to step up into the world of 4K OLED, stop right here and just buy this screen. Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED Price check: Newegg $749.99

Ah, the MSI MPG 321URX. Our top recommendation for the best OLED gaming monitor. It's actually so good that we reckon it's the best gaming monitor full-stop, OLED or otherwise. I wholeheartedly agree with every glowing tribute it gets, though I am rather biased in this instance because I have one in front of me, right now.

The 321URX is my main monitor, and it gets used for doing all things PC Gamer and PC gaming. Out of all the displays I've owned over the many decades (which, if I had to hazard a guess, is roughly ten or so), nothing has been as impressive as this one. Its 4K QD-OLED panel makes colors really pop, and that 240 Hz variable refresh rate makes it pain-free to stare at all day long.

We're curating the best deals this Black Friday on PC gaming products we love

It's not perfect, of course, but few things are in the world of PCs. For example, the 321URX uses more power than a midrange graphics card, belching out a lot of heat, and it takes a fair bit of fiddling around with its settings to get an ideal output that works across all scenarios equally well.

The pros and cons of OLED displays and HDR (high dynamic range) are well known to most PC enthusiasts, but in a nutshell, it's basically all a bit of a mess. Windows doesn't help matters at all, but when it does all work as intended, it's wonderful to game with.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

But that's pretty much it in terms of negative points about the MSI MPG 321URX, and they're hardly unique to this monitor. The main sticking point used to be the fact that it was very expensive (also not unique), but now that it's down to $750 at Amazon, that's far less of an issue than it used to be.

You'll need a beefy graphics card to play most games at 4K, of course, but if you're already sorted on that front (and if not, I heartily recommend the Radeon RX 9070 XT for $600 at Amazon), then give yourself an extra treat and bag yourself an amazing display that will give you years of glorious graphics.