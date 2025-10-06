Here's an RTX 5080 gaming PC deal with 64 GB of RAM and a 12-core Ryzen CPU wrapped up with a bow on it and $1000 off

Save $1,000.99 Acer Nitro 60: was $2,999.99 now $1,999 at Walmart $1000 off. That headline writes itself. But hey, it's also a powerful RTX 5080-powered gaming PC with a proficient 12-core CPU and heaps of RAM. The only downside is that neither Acer nor Walmart really note what the parts in this build actually are, which I presume means they're fairly flexible. Ideally they'll be quality parts and the memory dual-channel, but you'll have to roll the dice on this one. Key specs: RTX 5080 | Ryzen 7 7900 | 64 GB RAM | 2 TB SSD

Here's something to put a bit of pep in your step and a small dent in your finances: a high-end prebuilt gaming PC from Acer, shipped and sold by Walmart, for under $2,000.

This marks the lowest price RTX 5080 gaming PC we've seen today. And today marks the beginning of a deals-filled week with Amazon's Big Deal Days about to begin, and like-minded retailers such as Newegg and Best Buy looking to slash prices in unison. So, that's a pretty good accolade for the Acer.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

For $1,999, this machine can be yours. It includes the aforementioned RTX 5080, the second-most powerful graphics card in the RTX 50-series lineup. You might be tempted to splash out for the RTX 5090, though you're easily looking at a couple thousand dollars more for the privilege. Yeah, that's a nice card, but let's get serious.

The RTX 5080 has plenty of gaming performance and, importantly, isn't short on VRAM. There's 16 GB of the stuff here, which should keep you and your generative AI models fed for years to come. To get the most out of that card, you need a great processor. Luckily, Acer has seen to fit this bad boy with a seriously good one.

An AMD Ryzen 9 7900 sits beneath the air cooler on this machine. This chip is missing the 'X' found on the Ryzen 7 9700X, which means it's also missing a good 100 watts or so of power consumption at default settings. It's downclocked a touch for that reason, but that means there's less need for a chunky cooler. The main thing is, it's a 12-core, 24-thread processor with plenty of oomph for gaming or more intensive tasks, such as video editing, Blender, etc.

To keep that processor fed and further support your creative aspirations, or whatever, this PC comes with 64 GB of memory. No punches have been pulled here—that's really great for such an affordable PC.

But, on all of these points, I have to make one admission. I don't actually know what exact parts are being used here. You might assume the image gives us a good idea, but alas, it's the same image used across many of these machines—including RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 Ti PCs we've posted about today—and it's not actually clear what's under the hood. Is there an air cooler on this model? What model is the graphics card? What model of PSU is it? Is it only a single stick of RAM? I can't find much on the web to tell you—we have to take quite a lot on faith here, which I don't love. Walmart, fill in your specifications sections better, please.

Though I'd suspect that 64 GB of memory won't be a single stick. That'd be a pretty colossal mistake on Acer's part if so. I'm just going to assume that it hasn't done that here. You just don't do that. It wouldn't do that, right?

Last thing, the 2 TB SSD. That's a solid amount, and I'd expect no less for this sorta money. The days of even 1 TB feeling like enough are long gone, and you can forget about 512 GB. That's barely a couple of games these days.

We've mentioned a few more of these Acer machines today, as they appear to be some of the best-priced prebuilt PCs on the market right now. If you are happy to roll the dice for a good deal, this is one of the best today. If not, we have more deals with more information on our October Prime Day gaming PC deals page. Check back often, as the sales events are only just beginning.