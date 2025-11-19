For a long time, 4K felt like a pipe dream. Not only was the hardware required to run it at reasonable frame rates prohibitively expensive, but so too were the screens themself.

Well, with worldwide chip shortages, thanks in part to the rise of generative AI, and companies like AMD reportedly planning a GPU price rise, your chance of getting a reasonably priced 4K-capable graphics card is shrinking. If, however, you already have a powerful rig, there are some really solid options for that monitor upgrade.

First is the Asus TUF VG27UQ1A, which is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor, now down to just $285. I round up the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, and this is the absolute lowest I'd go for a 4K monitor right now.

If you want something a little fancier, MSI's 32 OLED 321UP is now $80 off, down to $700. That's still a high price tag, but much better value than OLED monitors used to be, and it will make your games look lush.

Save $94.01 Asus TUF Gaming VG27UQ1A: was $379 now $284.99 at Amazon Asus offers the cheapest 4K gaming monitor we'd actually recommend right now, and the 160 Hz refresh rate is reasonably high too. The only consideration you need to make here is if a 27-inch panel fits your setup. Otherwise, it's a bit of a banger. <p><strong>Key specs: 27-inch | 160 Hz | 1 ms | IPS Key specs: 27-inch | 160 Hz | 1 ms | IPS

Getting 4K under $300 is a bit of a blessing, and the TUF above doesn't lose out in other stats to get that sweet, sweet resolution. You are getting a 160 Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming, and the 1 ms response time should be plenty snappy.

It has an IPS panel, which will give you a more vibrant screen than VA, with wider viewing angles, but doesn't hit the lush views of an OLED screen. Those viewing angles make it a solid choice for either a primary screen or a secondary one, and will even allow someone to backseat game (lucky you).

At 27 inches, this monitor is a little on the small side, but that's a compromise you make for such a reasonably priced choice. However, if you want something a little more luxurious (and a tad bigger), check out the monitor below.

4K Save $80.99 MSI MAG 321UP : was $779.99 now $699 at Newegg Ah, what a beauty. This 32-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is the sort of thing dreams are made of, thanks to its excellent color reproduction, superb contrast, and sheer size. A good 32-inch display is a wonderful thing to game on, and this is certainly one of those. Plus, being a 165 Hz refresh rate model, it's a lot cheaper than the 240 Hz equivalent. In fact, this is the cheapest we've found this screen for to date, making it a mega deal worth some serious consideration. <p><strong>Key specs: <strong>32-inch | 165 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED <p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-MAG-321UP-QD-OLED-Adaptive-Synch%2Fdp%2FB0D9HY3JH2%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon $744.36 Key specs: 32-inch | 165 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED Price check: Amazon $744.36

Okay, $700 is a lot to spend on your monitor, but you can't argue that you don't get a lot in return. The star of the show, of course, is that QD-OLED panel. Combined with 4K, it should make those visuals absolutely sing. The 165 Hz refresh rate is solid, too, and it has a super quick refresh rate to go alongside it.

The 32 inches of this screen is an absolute sweetspot too. Smaller may feel a tad cramped (especially if you have a big desk), and bigger starts to slowly go into the TV category. It's big enough to be your one and only monitor, and small enough to work as a tag team with something else. For the truest blacks and most vibrant colors, OLED is the way to go, and my desk setup changed substantially when I finally made the commitment myself.