To celebrate the announcement of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, the old best gaming mouse is now down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB Type-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon (Prime Members only, save $65)

The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers. And this is as cheap as we've ever seen it. Price check: Gamestop $85.98

Razer has today unveiled the newest mouse in its celebrated DeathAdder line of gaming rodents, the DeathAdder V4 Pro. And seemingly to celebrate that, the best of the last generation, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, is now down to its lowest ever price in the Prime Day sales.

The exact version I've been using for the last few years—the bright white one—is now down to just $85 at Amazon for Prime members. If that membership barrier is putting you off, don't forget that it's pretty straightforward to pick up a 30-day free trial, which you can use to pick up all the Prime exclusive deals we've found over the past week.

While the new DeathAdder V4 Pro absolutely is an upgrade over the current V3 Pro—it's lighter, has an improved sensor, super-low latency wireless connection, and all-round improved feel—I'd say it's probably not necessarily going to be something that feels twice the price of the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

It's already a pretty lightweight, accurate device. Sure, the scroll wheel is a bit cheap-feeling and the texture a bit gritty by comparison (the V4 Pro is soooooo smooth to the touch), but it's got the internals bang on.

Razer's old DeathAdder V3 Pro (white) and the new DeathAdder V4 Pro (black). (Image credit: Future)

And, given the V4 Pro is going to retail for $170, the fact that you can get most of the way there with the last-gen rodent for just $85 is going to make it a tough purchase decision.

Mind you, the DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed has already done that to the V3 Pro, because that's a mouse that again gets you most of the way there, but for a cheaper price; here by about a tenner.