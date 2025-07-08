This Prime Day deal means it's $94 for the mouse that changed my life (from a life where I had a mouse that sucked to one where my mouse is good)

Price watch: 🔼

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great wireless gaming mouse with a low weight of just 63 g. It's been my daily driver for ages, and I wouldn't swap it for anything. The white version is currently cheaper than the black one, but there's not much in it.

Picture this: me, your humble author, struggling awkwardly and unattractively with my previous mouse—some kind of Corsair thing hammered together by Sverdlovsk mineworkers in 1967. It was heavy, ungainly, and looked like something that had fallen off one of the machines in Horizon Zero Dawn. I was rejected by my loved ones and at the nadir of my life.

Neither of which really changed when I switched it out for a much nicer and more effective Logitech G Pro X Superlight, but at least I'm placing higher in FPS leaderboards now. Much like PCG's Jacob Fox—who loves his own Superlight so much it moved him to poetry—I really do love this little thing. Not least because its understated aesthetic means I don't have to hide it in a drawer when I have company.

It's light, long-lasting, and that Hero 25K sensor is precise enough that all my screw-ups are exclusively my own. At $94 for the white one during these Amazon Prime Days, it's got my personal recommendation based on two years of almost constant use.

Logitech has put out a souped-up version of the G Pro X since I bought the first one: the imaginatively named Logitech G Pro X 2, but it's my firm opinion that you really needn't bother with it. Don't get me wrong, it's probably very good, but it's also $36 more expensive, and the first-gen model is still a stalwart little guy. I have never felt any compulsion to upgrade my mouse since getting this thing. I doubt I'll feel the itch until the battery starts to give out.

Which, right, the battery. If you're anything like me, the G Pro X's stated battery life of 70 hours might be the one thing that gives you pause. There are, after all, mice out there that say they can run for weeks. 70 hours? Practically a mayfly in mouse terms, surely?

Here's the thing: I probably plug this thing in once a month, if that. 70 hours of continuous use (so not including the times you're not using the mouse—it's got a handy-dandy sleep mode that kicks in when you're away) is actually quite a lot of use, when you get down to brass tacks. Plus, when the time does come to plug it in, it sucks up juice with almost alarming enthusiasm, going from 0% to 100% in the blink of an eye. Provided blinking takes you like half an hour.

If you, too, are labouring beneath the crushing psychological weight of some terrible gamer-ified mouse, I can't recommend you join me in the sunlit Superlight uplands enough.