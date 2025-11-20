Save $70 Logitech G Pro X Superlight | 63 g: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. It's comfy, performant, and looks rather dashing despite its lack of RGB. <p><strong>Key specs: Wireless | 63 g | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed Key specs: Wireless | 63 g | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed

Here we are again: Black Friday. Yes, it might technically be next week, but Amazon and some other retailers don't seem to care much for that fact, as the sales have officially begun already. And front and center, at least on my radar, is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight for just $80 at Amazon.

Why's it front and center on my radar? Well, during last year's Black Friday sales, I got a little fed up with how much I had to write about it, because it just kept going on sale for lower and lower prices. And it's one of my favorite mice (mouses?) of all time.

But we're not even a day into the sales event this year, and it's already cheaper than it was at its cheapest point during those sales last year. In fact, this is almost the cheapest it's ever been, ignoring a very brief and possibly accidental dip down to $50 at the start of the year.

There are newer versions of the Superlight out there, but the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight is still a thing of beauty. So much so that I wrote a little ode to it earlier in the year—yes, really. Back when it came out, it brought something genuinely new to the gaming mouse market: a premium, solid shell with an ultra-light weight. No more holes poked into the back: just a solid, sturdy 63 g rodent.

There are lighter mice (mouses? No, this time it surely is 'mice') out there, such as the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, which is also $80 right now at Amazon and our pick for the best lightweight gaming mouse. This is a fantastic deal and is what I'd recommend to anyone who is serious about competitive FPS gaming.

Me, giving some much-deserved smooches to my Superlight. (Image credit: Future)

But for most people who want a little taste of that but also more of a well-rounded mouse, I think the Superlight is still where it's at for this price, even in 2025. It's light, smart, very comfy thanks to its shape, and its sensor still holds up incredibly well.

Its 63 g shell is still light by today's standards, and this combines with its now-staple shape—the same shape as the much-loved Logitech G Pro Wireless—to make for an incredibly comfortable mouse. You get the benefits of a light shell with a shape that fits pretty much any grip style comfortably. And, on top of that, it looks rather smart, too—I wouldn't think it out of place in an office environment.

Probably the main downside is that it charges via micro-USB, which was even a little bit of a letdown when it launched in 2020, but is far from ideal in 2025 when USB-C is near-ubiquitous. It also only has 70 hours of battery life, which is a little on the low side. But it's far from awful, and it's well worth that sacrifice for the comfy symmetrical design and premium clicks, buttons, and grip texture.

There are better gaming mice for different niches, these days, such as the Sabre V2 Pro for competitive FPS gaming or the DeathAdder V4 Pro for, well, anyone with double the budget. But for general competitive, lightweight performance and a lovely feel under the fingertips, the OG Superlight is still rockin' it at this price.