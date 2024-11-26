Logitech, I don't care if it's Black Friday, please make this the last discount on my favorite gaming mouse so I can stop writing about it

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $81.97 at Amazon (save $78.02)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. It's been my daily driver for ages, and I wouldn't swap it for anything. Price check: Newegg $99.99

Listen, I like me a bit of Superlight. In fact, it's the mouse I've been very happily using for about two and a half years now. I love it dearly, but I'm seriously fed up of writing about it.

But I have to write about it, and not because I'm being whipped by my editors or anything like that. When Logitech keeps topping its discounts on it, and when I love it so much, I'd be doing a disservice to people if I stopped shouting from the rooftops about it. So here we are, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, at its lowest ever price of $81.97 at Amazon. Whoop-de-doo (no, really).

There've been a couple newer Superlight models released since this one—the Superlight 2 and Superlight 2 Dex—but I've never felt the burning desire to make the switch. And in fact, when the OG Superlight's going for so cheap, I'd recommend others opt for it above the other two, too. But that's just me.

There have been improvements, sure, such as new switches which is always a subjective thing (the Superlight 2's switches are heavier) and a better sensor and improved battery life. But who needs a sensor better than the original's Hero 25K?

Okay, I couldn't complain about an extra 25 hours of battery life, but the Superlight's 70 hours has served me just fine. (That's 70 of continuous use, by the way, not including idle sleep time.)

The fact of the matter is, the Superlight 2 is currently $117 on offer, and the the Superlight 2 Dex is $159. Why would I opt for either when the original's at its lowest ever price?

In September I was raving about it and back then it was at $91.46—we're almost $10 cheaper, here. And it's still an absolutely spectacular mouse

Listen, a mouse doesn't get objectively worse over time, it's just the newer competition starts to look a little tastier. But with the Superlight you're still getting a very light (or, indeed, a super-light) 63 g mouse that has nary a hole in sight, unlike some competition. It was the first one to achieve that, too, which will always give it a place in my heart.

And the fact is, two and a half years later and it's still going strong. I've not had a single issue with it. Admittedly that's just one guy's experience and anecdotes don't make for a double-blind randomised control study, but I'm the one who Logitech's forcing to write about its bloody wonderful mouse so I'll be damned if I don't get across why I think it's so great.

So there you have it. Thank you for the discount Logitech, but can we make this the last?