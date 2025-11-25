An MMO mouse is not the kind of tech I'd recommend to just anybody. In fact, if you play mostly shooters or RPGs, there's a good chance the wealth of buttons on one will actually be more of a distraction than a boon. However, if you've got hundreds of hours into WOW, or multiple characters in FF14, Corsair's Scimite Elite Wireless SE is well worth the money. It also serves as a pretty handy Stream Deck replacement.

That's especially true when you can find one at Amazon for $75. This Black Friday, it has received an almost 50% price cut, and is the lowest we've ever seen it at.

Though we only reviewed this multi-button gaming mouse a few months ago, it swiftly landed a spot as the best MMO gaming mouse and has hogged that spot since. That's because, as well as coming with so many buttons to program for games, it's very comfortable and comes with solid specs, too.

You're getting a DPI of 33,000 here, plus a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, which is not that far off some of the best and most expensive mice available on the market.

Our own Hope found this gaming mouse to be comfortable and easy to use, and praised the mouse's button panel. Effectively, all those side buttons sit on a panel, which can slide back and forth depending on your hand shape. It's a neat touch that means it can account for how you choose to hold your palm.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This rodent also has a bit of a hidden killer feature. Given that Corsair owns Elgato, this MMO mouse can also work as a mini Stream Deck. You can customise all those buttons on the side to swap between streams, open up new tabs, or even boot up a game.

If this all sounds like your kind of thing, now is the perfect time to pick one up at its best-ever price. The only thing worth considering is that the 161g weight is pretty chunky, as far as gaming mice go. It's a big 'ol rodent, but perfect for the right kind of gamer.