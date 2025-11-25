The best MMO gaming mouse is almost half price this Black Friday and even cheaper than in the last Prime Day
It can even work as a Stream Deck.
An MMO mouse and a Stream Deck in one, this rodent is a bit heavy but great for productivity and MMO usage. In our review, Hope said the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE "might not match the active use of lighter, more FPS-oriented esports mice, but it's a productivity and streaming powerhouse."
Key specs: 16 buttons | 33K DPI | 1,000 Hz | 161 g
Price check: Best Buy $79.99 | Newegg $79.99
An MMO mouse is not the kind of tech I'd recommend to just anybody. In fact, if you play mostly shooters or RPGs, there's a good chance the wealth of buttons on one will actually be more of a distraction than a boon. However, if you've got hundreds of hours into WOW, or multiple characters in FF14, Corsair's Scimite Elite Wireless SE is well worth the money. It also serves as a pretty handy Stream Deck replacement.
That's especially true when you can find one at Amazon for $75. This Black Friday, it has received an almost 50% price cut, and is the lowest we've ever seen it at.
- We're scouting around for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.
Though we only reviewed this multi-button gaming mouse a few months ago, it swiftly landed a spot as the best MMO gaming mouse and has hogged that spot since. That's because, as well as coming with so many buttons to program for games, it's very comfortable and comes with solid specs, too.
You're getting a DPI of 33,000 here, plus a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, which is not that far off some of the best and most expensive mice available on the market.
Our own Hope found this gaming mouse to be comfortable and easy to use, and praised the mouse's button panel. Effectively, all those side buttons sit on a panel, which can slide back and forth depending on your hand shape. It's a neat touch that means it can account for how you choose to hold your palm.
This rodent also has a bit of a hidden killer feature. Given that Corsair owns Elgato, this MMO mouse can also work as a mini Stream Deck. You can customise all those buttons on the side to swap between streams, open up new tabs, or even boot up a game.
If this all sounds like your kind of thing, now is the perfect time to pick one up at its best-ever price. The only thing worth considering is that the 161g weight is pretty chunky, as far as gaming mice go. It's a big 'ol rodent, but perfect for the right kind of gamer.
👉Shop all Amazon's Black Friday gaming mouse deals👈
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
6. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
10. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.