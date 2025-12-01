Save $38 Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed Wireless MMO mouse: was $99.99 now $61.99 at Amazon Up your MMO game with a whole host of programme buttons, long-lasting battery life and ergonomic feel that'll make raids and dungeons feel like an absolute breeze. Razer Naga mice are some of the best out there, and the V2 HyperSpeed is a great mid-range option. Key specs: 19 programmable buttons | 250-400 hours battery life | 30k optical sensor | AA battery required | Hyperscroll technology

I always thought MMO mice were a bit of an unnecessary gimmick, like all those ultra-specific kitchen gadgets cluttering up yer mum's drawers. But honestly? They are bloody fantastic, to the point I chart my 4,000 hours in Final Fantasy 14 BMMOM and AMMOM (Before MMO Mouse and After MMO Mouse, of course).

They make handling a bevy of skills, cooldowns, and macros an absolute breeze, and I could never imagine playing an MMO without one now. I've been rocking my (no longer manufactured, boo!) Razer Naga Trinity for four years now and it's still going strong, but recently I've been jonesing to take my PC setup entirely wireless. Luckily for me, the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed is currently an absolute steal on both Amazon and Best Buy.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

The wireless MMO mouse is going for a mere $62 for Cyber Monday, down from just under a hundred bones. That's cheaper than the other great deal on the Corsair Scimitar Elite right now, and is different enough to set itself apart from the competition.

For starters, it boasts a ridiculous 19 programmable buttons: a 12-key grid on the left-hand side (sorry to the lefties out there) and a further seven scattered across the rest of the mouse. Do I even need my CTRL and Shift modifiers with that many buttons? Probably not.

The Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed also boasts up to 400 hours of battery life on Bluetooth, or 250 hours if you take advantage of the low-latency RazerSpeed Wireless mode. That's 10 days of constant raiding, levelling, and dungeon crawling before you even need to whack the thing on charge.

(Image credit: Razer)

It's also rocking a delightfully ergonomic shape, with a small divot to rest your ring finger for a more comfortable experience—it makes all the difference, I swear! And if you're kitting out to the nines in full Razer peripherals, it's much easier to contain the HyperSpeed's software under the (admittedly not amazing) Synapse umbrella than having to download multiple different programmes for all your bits and bobs.

If you've been wondering whether investing in an MMO mouse will help step up your hotbar game, the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed feels like the perfect place to start. Especially when it's at just over $60, it feels like a steal for a good-quality piece of kit that'll have you wondering how you ever played your class without one.