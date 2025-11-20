Save $20 Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts. <p><strong>Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

I've been waiting for this day for a couple of months now. No, not the start of the Black Friday sales—though they're here now too, at big retailers like Amazon and Newegg—I mean the day when the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro goes on sale, as it has now for $80 at Amazon.

Why's that a big deal? Well apart from the fact that it's my current favorite mouse on the market, it's also the best lightweight gaming mouse around right now. And I'm saying that even though I've tried quite a few delightful ultralight mice lately, from budget lesser-known options to better-known premium ones.

When I reviewed the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, I concluded that "$100 rings very well to my ears" for a full-bodied and sturdy 36 g mouse, a fact that contributed to its 92% score. I've yet to find a mouse that's as light as this one that doesn't have holes poked in it. The Sabre V2 Pro doesn't even have holes hidden underneath—it's just a solid, sturdy mouse that by some sorcery weighs just 36 g.

For reference, that's a good 20 g lighter than the very best gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, which is also a pretty light mouse.

If you're confused why all of this matters, don't worry, you're not alone. Lightweight mice aren't for everyone; in fact, some prefer a heavier mouse to a light one. But for competitive FPS gaming, an ultralight mouse with a good sensor can work wonders, as your arm and wrist has less weight to battle against.

After getting used to it, I found the Sabre V2 Pro really does float across the mouse pad, and that's despite its UPE skates which are more durable but a little less smooth than PTFE ones. And its sensor is flawless, even when connected wirelessly. Both dedicated sensor testing software and my somewhat more subjective in-game experience confirmed this.

There have, of course, been sacrifices made to achieve the light weight. Don't expect any other features with this mouse. You get your LMB, RMB, forward, back, and middle mouse buttons, and that's it. There's not even a DPI button—you hold a button combo to cycle through.

You don't get dedicated software, either, but instead you get a web app, which I'd consider a bonus as it means less software clogging up your local files and resources. Battery life is also pretty mediocre at just 70 hrs at 1 kHz polling.

But in return for these sacrifices, you get a solid, premium-feeling mouse that flies around the mouse pad like no other. At $100 it was worth it, so at $80 I'm pretty much flailing my arm around under that deal bell. If you're looking for a new gaming mouse for competitive FPS gaming, I'd make this number one my list to consider. And if that doesn't sound like your particular brand of jam, we're collecting all the best gaming mouse Black Friday deals, too.