One of the big surprises in my search for Black Friday gaming laptop deals this year has been the relative affordability of OLED-equipped machines. Sure, there are still some very expensive offerings out there, but each of these five gaming laptops has plummeted in price over the sales period (in some cases, up to $1,000+ under MSRP), and that's very encouraging to see.

An OLED screen is normally a stretch goal for those looking for a gaming laptop on discount, but each of these offerings delivers the screen tech of the moment for a very reasonable sum, given the rest of the hardware crammed inside.

And why do you want one? Well, beyond the fact that a good OLED panel will make your games, movies, and pretty much anything else you display look fantastic, each of these laptops is also one of the best value offerings in its price bracket.

I hunt all year long for the best gaming laptop deals, and I'll stand by every machine on this page. Each offers exceptional amounts of bang for your buck, and they're all stylish affairs from mainstream manufacturers, too, which should give you plenty of re-assurance you're picking up a solid buy. Without further ado, then. To the laptop mobile!

Lenovo Legion 5 | $1,000

Save $550 Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060: was $1,549.99 now $999.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This lappy has a truly lovely OLED display, which is very rare to see on a laptop at this price. And while the 115 W RTX 5060 will need some DLSS help to make the most of its 1600p panel, this is still a great selection of components for the cash—although I'd like to see a bigger SSD. Still, it's an easy upgrade at least. Lenovo makes some excellent gaming laptops, and this one gives you a serious amount of bang for your buck. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 7 260 | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Price check: Lenovo $1,099.99 (1 TB variant, OOS)

It's genuinely astonishing to me that you can pick up a Lenovo gaming laptop with a 1600p, 165 Hz OLED panel for $1,000 right now. This is a very desirable machine, and one I'm finding elsewhere for around $1,100 to $1,300, so you're saving a pretty penny over the other retailers with this particular deal.

It's not like the rest of the hardware is bargain basement to make up for the cost of the display, either. You get an eight-core, 32-thread AMD chip with plenty of get-up-and-go, 16 GB of DDR5, and a 115 W variant of the RTX 5060. Sure, it'll need some DLSS assistance to make the most of its 1600p resolution, but hey, for the money I think that's a very small price to pay.

Speaking of very small, there's the SSD. Boo. Okay, so it looks like Lenovo has saved some cash somewhere, as it's only a 512 GB unit. I'd chuck a cheap SSD in the second M.2 slot when I got a chance to make some more room for big game installs, but otherwise, this deal is pretty phenomenal if you ask me.

HP Omen Transcend 14 | $1,200

Save $630 HP Omen Transcend 14 | RTX 5060: was $1,829.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This is a super-slim and portable 14-inch gaming laptop, and while the hardware inside isn't the most powerful you can get for the money, the fact you can easily slip it in a shoulder bag is pretty impressive. Dollars to donuts its a low-wattage RTX 5060 variant, and the 1800p panel means you'll absolutely need to make use of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation to make the most of its 120 Hz refresh rate, but still—hyper portable laptops come with caveats, and this is still a very good machine for the price. Plus, an OLED display and 32 GB of RAM? Yes please. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core Ultra 7 255H | 14-inch | 1800p | 120 Hz OLED | 32 GB LPDDR5X-7467 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $1,259.99

Aha, a super portable 14-inch machine. We love a 14-inch gaming laptop here at PC Gamer, as it's the best size for taking on your travels. Ever tried to use a 15-inch+ gaming laptop on a coach-class airplane tray table? I have. It's not great.

This little HP comes with 32 GB of DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD, too, which is quite the capacity for such a tiny lappy. That's just as well on the RAM front, as the memory is soldered to the board, so 32 GB is what it'll have for the rest of its lifetime.

Thankfully, that's plenty—and should be for quite some time to come. It's unclear what the exact maximum wattage of the RTX 5060 inside is, which is a shame, but it's likely to be a 75 W variant. So yes, DLSS will be your friend when it comes to pushing plenty of frames at its 120 Hz 1800p display.

But it's got that all-important OLED panel, so while Multi Frame Generation may well be the move in the really demanding stuff, your games should look fabulous regardless. And for $1,200? I'd say this is the perfect travelling machine for those looking for something on the more affordable side of the spectrum.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | $1,450

Save $450 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,899.99 now $1,449.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This Acer machine has a 240 Hz OLED panel, which is about as high spec a display as you'll find on gaming laptops right now for this sort of cash. Speaking of which, it's also a fantastic price for an RTX 5070 Ti machine, even if this GPU has had its power reigned in to a 115 W limit. It should still deliver great gaming performance with a bit of DLSS shove behind its already sizable grunt, and it's got 32 GB of RAM crammed into its slim and svelte frame. Quite the deal, this one. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz OLED | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $2,179.99

Ooh, I've got a thing for this particular gaming laptop. That's an odd thing to say, isn't it? This job does weird things to you sometimes. Anyway, the reason this 16-inch Acer machine catches my eye is not just its 240 Hz 1600p OLED display, but the fact its been paired with an RTX 5070 Ti mobile in a slim and stylish frame, all for $1,450. That's a stonkingly-good price for this sort of hardware.

Even with the power reigned in to 115 W, the RTX 5070 Ti should blow away any RTX 5070 mobile chip. That makes this Acer a real powerhouse of a gaming laptop, especially as it's been matched up with a 24-core Intel chip for processing duties.

Oh, and it's got 32 GB of RAM, too, which is great to see. By the looks of the ongoing memory price crisis, this might be the last time we see 32 GB machines with heavy discounts for a while, so enjoy them while they're still around.

Put all this hardware together, and you've got a gaming laptop I'd be happy to drop my own cash on right now. If I had any. Spare some change, guv?

Razer Blade 14 | $1,700

Ah, our best 14-inch gaming laptop pick with $1,000 knocked off the MSRP. I'll stop right there, shall I?

Nah, let's go into the specifics. The reason the Razer Blade 14 reigns supreme in our estimations is its incredibly thin, super-premium-feeling chassis, in which Razer has managed to cram some seriously good components. It's a miniature marvel, and one that had my hardware overlord Dave James in raptures when he got the chance to review it earlier this year.

This model has the exact same specs as the one we tested, and we felt compelled to stick it in the top spot even at full price. For this sort of cash? Yeah, it's a bit of a no-brainer.

With a 10-core, 20-thread Strix Point AMD chip at its heart, alongside 32 GB of RAM and a 115 W RTX 5070, the gaming performance you can squeeze out of such a tiny laptop is genuinely impressive. Plus, you'll be viewing it all on a 120 Hz 1800p OLED, which is one of the best we've ever cast our eyes across.

You know what, I'm going to stop here, as I think you get the picture. It's downright awesome. I haven't managed to steal Dave's model yet. But there's still time...

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | $2,250

And just to finish things off with a bang, how about our best high-performance gaming laptop? The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is one of the quickest machines we've ever tested, and that's saying something. We spend all year long putting the fastest gaming hardware on the planet through its paces, and the Pro 7i was so quick, we all did a double take when the benchmarks were posted.

That's thanks to a 24-core Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU in combination with a 175 W RTX 5080, all wrapped up in a chassis and fans combo that allows both to sing. It can get a little loud at top whack, but Lenovo's clever LegionSpace software lets you limit the CPU power with ease, letting the GPU run away with the frame rates while the fans drop down to more sociable levels.

It's a well-sorted system, make no mistake. It's also got a 240 Hz OLED display that looks simply wonderful, which is just as well, as you'll be wanting to ogle those frames on the best screen technology around.

And yes, it's still not cheap. However, for $2,250 at B&H Photo, this deal undercuts most of the RTX 5080 machines I'm finding right now—and it's arguably the best of the lot. How's that for a closer?