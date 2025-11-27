I pointed out a great deal on the Intel-chipped version of this HP Omen Max 16 lappy yesterday, but I've just spotted this AMD-equipped model with a limited-time promo code at Newegg, bringing the price down to $1,825. That makes this the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptop I've ever seen, Black Friday or otherwise, providing you hammer in code BFE9979 at the checkout.

And hammer you should, because this laptop is a real peach for the price. It's now even cheaper than our usual best-value RTX 5080 gaming laptop deal, the MSI Vector 16 HX AI, which is currently available for $1,900 at Best Buy.

This HP machine comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, a 12-core 24-thread CPU with a 5.1 GHz boost clock, so it's not like you're skimping out on the processor for the price. While the Intel-chipped version of this laptop has more cores to play with overall, AMD's full-blooded Zen 5 cores in combination with a spread of smaller, lower-clocked Zen 5c versions make for a very potent gaming CPU. It's great for productivity too, for that matter.

Otherwise, the specs sheet looks much the same—which is to say, pretty damn fantastic for the cash. You're getting the full-spec 175 W RTX 5080 mobile here, and it's a massively speedy gaming GPU. Pair it with a 1600p 240 Hz IPS screen, and high frame rate 16-inch gaming good times should be easy to achieve.

Plus, this lappy has 32 GB of DDR5, a genuine bonus in a time when memory prices are soaring out of control. While it'd be easy enough to upgrade the 16 GB you'd receive if you opted for the Vector instead, it's no longer a cheap option. 32 GB is much more like it for a modern, high-spec gaming laptop in 2025, so it's great to see the full loadout here for such an attractive price.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's not all picnics and buttercups, though. The HP Omen Max 16 is a noisy beast when pushed to its maximum, and the battery life is pretty terrible, much like the Vector. These are the concessions you still have to make with most high-end gaming laptops, unless you're prepared to spend a huge amount of cash on something that feels truly next-generation, like the Razer Blade 16.

For those who want to keep an eye on the pennies while still getting a monstrously-powerful gaming laptop, though, the HP machine is now an even better pick. It's also rather handsome, with a stealth black chassis design that looks and feels as premium as you'd hope. I'll be keeping my eye out for more Black Friday gaming laptop deals as the sales continue over the weekend, but I think I'll have my work cut out trying to find RTX 5080 lappys for any less than this.