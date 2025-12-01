Cyber Monday is one of the two best times of the year to pick up a new gaming headset (with the other being Black Friday just days prior). That can be both a blessing and a curse as there's simply too much to scrub through.

So here are four deals I recommend right now for different needs and budgets. Where the likes of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless pack a punch with its huge battery life, the BlackShark V3 offers top-of-the-class audio. If you're looking for even more, we have a roundup of over 10 of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, if you haven't quite found the right fit amongst the four I'd pick.

Wired Save $27 Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon A stone-cold classic at this point, the Razer BlackShark V2 X delivers a huge whack of everything you might want in a wired gaming headset for a very reasonable price. For a mere $33, you're getting 50 mm titanium drivers, a good microphone, comfy memory foam earpads, and a green cable. Yes, a green cable. Worth the price alone, if you ask me. Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired Price check: Best Buy $32.99