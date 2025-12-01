There are simply too many tempting Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, so here are the four best that I'd buy
Listen up to these deals.
Cyber Monday is one of the two best times of the year to pick up a new gaming headset (with the other being Black Friday just days prior). That can be both a blessing and a curse as there's simply too much to scrub through.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
So here are four deals I recommend right now for different needs and budgets. Where the likes of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless pack a punch with its huge battery life, the BlackShark V3 offers top-of-the-class audio. If you're looking for even more, we have a roundup of over 10 of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, if you haven't quite found the right fit amongst the four I'd pick.
The Collection
The Details
A stone-cold classic at this point, the Razer BlackShark V2 X delivers a huge whack of everything you might want in a wired gaming headset for a very reasonable price. For a mere $33, you're getting 50 mm titanium drivers, a good microphone, comfy memory foam earpads, and a green cable. Yes, a green cable. Worth the price alone, if you ask me.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired
Price check: Best Buy $32.99
Quite literally our favourite wired gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has reigned supreme at the top of our guide for some time now, and looks to be staying there for a while longer. It's a powerful, punchy performer with superb comfort and a refined design, and even better, it regularly turns up on discount. Tough to beat, this one.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 15-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired
Price check: Best Buy $59.99
I think I can convince you this is a headset worth looking at with one bite of the cherry—300-hour battery life. Yep, that's not a typo. To this day, the longest-lasting gaming headset we've ever tested, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, isn't just a one-trick pony, as it also sounds great and is remarkably comfortable to boot. The mic is merely average, but otherwise, it's a superstar.
Key specs: 40 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 300-hour battery life
Price check: Best Buy $125.63
This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life
👉Shop all the Amazon Cyber Monday headset deals👈
1. Best overall:
Razer BlackShark V3
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wired:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best mid-range wireless:
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.