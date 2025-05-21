Surprisingly, this Turtle Beach wireless gaming headset deal is the only one I'd pick right now

Turtle Beach Stealth 500 | Wireless | 30/40-hour battery life | 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 | $79.99 $63.78 at Amazon (save $16.21)

If you're in need of a budget wireless gaming headset, it's hard to say no to the Stealth 500, with a new and comfortable headband, solid connectivity, a quick charge, and nice on-ear controls. It takes a hit in some areas (like build quality and bass) to get to that price point. For 20% off, it's a bit of a steal.

Usually, if someone asks which budget wireless gaming headset they should buy, my instinct is to say the Corsair HS55. It's our choice for the best budget wireless gaming headset for a reason, after all.

Right now, you can get the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 for just $64 at Amazon, and that is the headset I'd recommend instead. With Memorial Day coming up, this is the best budget gaming headset deal out there.

This is a surprisingly robust headset for the price. It can work on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and the addition of a 2.4 GHz connector, alongside Bluetooth, means it not only comes through with little latency—It also means you can get multiple audio sources at once.

The soundstage is warm and produces notes clearly, so you won't have problems picking up feet above or commands from a member of your squad. Its drivers don't produce the absolute best sound, as the bass is a tad lacking, but it's still a decent-sounding headset. It already thrives in its price, so getting the Stealth 500 for a smidge above $60 is great.

I'm used to recommending Corsair's HS55, as it usually goes rather cheap (hey, it's even on sale right now), and that's really what you want in a budget headset. I could see the Stealth 500 regularly battling for this spot now, thanks to similar discounts. The budget wireless gaming headset market feels a little broader in the wake of the Stealth 500.

Though the Stealth 500 advertises a 40-hour battery life, our testing puts it a bit closer to 30 hours. However, when paired with a super fast charger, the idea of running out of battery after only about a week of play seems pretty solid to our ears. Just give it a top-up every now and then, and it shouldn't falter in the heart of battle.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As is the case with all Stealth headsets from Turtle Beach, the 500 model has a flip-to-mute mic, which is great in concept, but our model was a tad finicky. As well as this, we wouldn't say the materials this headset is made out of are the highest quality. That latter point is part and parcel with most budget tech, yet it's worth noting nonetheless.

With these caveats out of the way, we liked the stealth 500 quite a lot for what it's doing and found its on-ear controls to be intuitive, which helps when you want to mess with the volume or adjust the ratio between game and volume chat.

If you're looking for something super light and very budget, with a comfortable fit and excellent connectivity, I couldn't find a single deal out there that offers quite as much as the Turtle Beach Stealth 500.