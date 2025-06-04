Just two days after I said this is the only wireless gaming headset I'd buy on sale it's now $20 off

Asus ROG Pelta | 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity | 90-hour battery life | $130 $110 at Amazon (save $20)

With a strong battery life, super comfortable fit, and made from nice, airy materials, the Asus ROG Pelta is a bit of a belter. At its usual price, it's still a very good offering, but $20 off so close to its launch makes it an instant recommendation from me.

Just two days ago, I reviewed the Asus ROG Pelta. Giving it 84%, I praised its price point and said, on sale, it's the only wireless gaming headset I'd buy right now. Well, that day is apparently today as it has seen its first big reduction since launch, taking $20 off that price.

If you're looking for a lightweight and incredible gaming headset, the Asus ROG Pelta is just $110 on Amazon right now, down from its $130 MSRP.

My biggest criticism of the Asus ROG Pelta is perhaps that silly name or the just middling bass. Luckily, you can mostly make up for the latter issue by adjusting the EQ (though it doesn't quite rumble as I'd like from a thunderous bass).

As well as this, there's a band under the top of the headset that places it on your head, and it fits into two runs on each side, which means you have three possible positions to place it. I didn't notice any sizing problems, but if you don't like how the band feels on your head, you may have a problem.

However, with these out of the way, the Pelta sounds great, with a fantastic clarity in all sections of sound, and distinct mids and highs. Though the bass doesn't rumble, it is still easy to make out in music and games—it just lacks a bit of presence.

The Pelta can be connected via an included USB-C receiver, via built-in Bluetooth, or with a USB-C port on the side. This gives plenty of range, and a small toggle on the left earcup can switch between connectivity modes easily. This, paired with the 90 or so hours of battery life, makes it a very reliable choice for almost any type of setup.

I've been particularly grateful for the headset as the temperature has started to heat up, thanks to its breathable material and a light fit. Once I've removed the microphone, I've felt comfortable using the headset outside, which is helped by the relatively understated look.

The microphone is about in the middle of the pack for quality, when considering its price point, and given the comfort and sound, it's hard to ask for much more. The microphone shines red when muted, which is a nice touch to ease that worry in the back of your head when you're playing online, though getting to the mute button on the back of the left earcup is a tad awkward. It takes a little time to get used to, but it felt fairly natural for me within a few days.

Listen to the microphone test here:

Everything else about the Pelta is super easy to use, and most importantly, easy to wear. I've spent entire working days listening to music, only to use it in the evening while playing games, and never felt that sting on the side of my headset that some heavier or more cumbersome headsets would.

The Asus ROG Pelta has pretty much everything I'd want from a wireless gaming headset in its price bracket, and it already felt competitively priced at $130. Taking $20 is just enough to make me sure I wouldn't pick up any other option at its price point.