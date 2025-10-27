You don't need to spend loads for a quality gaming chair: this Corsair TC100 is $160 and one of our favorites

We've been writing up this deal for years now. The Corsair TC100 enjoys frequent discounts around this time of year, though I'm a little surprised to see it reach a mere $160 a month ahead of Black Friday. It's rarely ever been cheaper.

The Corsair TC100 is the standard bearer for budget gaming chairs—it's cheap but not too cheap, as many others are. It is a bit bare compared to some magnetic thrones like the Secretlab Titan Evo or a Herman Miller Embody, but it's a fraction of the price with an MSRP of around $270. We liked it at its MSRP, though we really like it at the sorta deal price it's going for now.

👉Our top early Black Friday PC gaming deals👈

You can pick up the Corsair TC100 Relaxed for $160 at Newegg right now. Just be sure to apply the promo code GTE23435 for an extra $55 off. It's a little bit confusing, as there is already a $55 discount applied before you apply the coupon code, but I've tested it in the cart and the discounts stack.

We originally tested this chair back in June 2023. Nothing much has changed since—it's a chair, nothing much needs to change. Building on the already popular T3 Rush, the TC100 is cheaper while maintaining a good quality level. This doesn't sound like effusive praise but trust me, you can do a lot worse for a budget gaming chair. I've seen, and sat on, some real stinkers over the years.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The TC100 is comfortable, tough enough to withstand years of use, and it comes with the extra cushions for added support. Granted, it's not in the same ballpark for ergonomics or support as the ThunderX3 Flex Pro, our best office chair pick, nor is it as stylish as some colorways for Secretlab's finest. Though it's not bad looking in its fabric finish. You can pick it up in leatherette at $215.

Its main weakness is the initial set-up. Sometimes the fabric can get caught up in the screw holes or the screws are just machined a little weird and make it a more frustrating build than it needs to be. But get past that initial pain and it's pretty darn good for $160.

So, if you need more convincing, read our full Corsair TC100 Relaxed review. As I mentioned earlier, we're getting into the swing of Black Friday (occupying most of November these days) and there will be further discounts on gaming chairs throughout the sales period. Will we see a better price on the TC100? Tough to say. It's been cheaper on Amazon during Prime Day this year, but it's generally stuck around this sorta $160 mark when discounted at other times.