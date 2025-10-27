You don't need to spend loads for a quality gaming chair: this Corsair TC100 is $160 and one of our favorites
This isn't the first time we've seen this chair at this price, but I'm glad it's come back round.
The TC100 is our favorite affordable gaming chair right now, following up on the popular T3 Rush with a great look and genuine comfort. You can read more in our review. It's a truly excellent gaming chair that's cheaper than most of its competition. Use promo code GTE23435 for the full discount.
Key specs: Fabric and leatherette | 2D armrests
Price check: Corsair $229.99 | B&H $269.99 | Amazon $251.99
We've been writing up this deal for years now. The Corsair TC100 enjoys frequent discounts around this time of year, though I'm a little surprised to see it reach a mere $160 a month ahead of Black Friday. It's rarely ever been cheaper.
The Corsair TC100 is the standard bearer for budget gaming chairs—it's cheap but not too cheap, as many others are. It is a bit bare compared to some magnetic thrones like the Secretlab Titan Evo or a Herman Miller Embody, but it's a fraction of the price with an MSRP of around $270. We liked it at its MSRP, though we really like it at the sorta deal price it's going for now.
👉Our top early Black Friday PC gaming deals👈
You can pick up the Corsair TC100 Relaxed for $160 at Newegg right now. Just be sure to apply the promo code GTE23435 for an extra $55 off. It's a little bit confusing, as there is already a $55 discount applied before you apply the coupon code, but I've tested it in the cart and the discounts stack.
We originally tested this chair back in June 2023. Nothing much has changed since—it's a chair, nothing much needs to change. Building on the already popular T3 Rush, the TC100 is cheaper while maintaining a good quality level. This doesn't sound like effusive praise but trust me, you can do a lot worse for a budget gaming chair. I've seen, and sat on, some real stinkers over the years.
The TC100 is comfortable, tough enough to withstand years of use, and it comes with the extra cushions for added support. Granted, it's not in the same ballpark for ergonomics or support as the ThunderX3 Flex Pro, our best office chair pick, nor is it as stylish as some colorways for Secretlab's finest. Though it's not bad looking in its fabric finish. You can pick it up in leatherette at $215.
Its main weakness is the initial set-up. Sometimes the fabric can get caught up in the screw holes or the screws are just machined a little weird and make it a more frustrating build than it needs to be. But get past that initial pain and it's pretty darn good for $160.
So, if you need more convincing, read our full Corsair TC100 Relaxed review. As I mentioned earlier, we're getting into the swing of Black Friday (occupying most of November these days) and there will be further discounts on gaming chairs throughout the sales period. Will we see a better price on the TC100? Tough to say. It's been cheaper on Amazon during Prime Day this year, but it's generally stuck around this sorta $160 mark when discounted at other times.
1. Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best budget: Corsair TC100 Relaxed
3. Best luxury: Herman Miller Embody
4. Best support: ThunderX3 Core
5. Best big boi: AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL
6. Best office: ThunderX3 Flex Pro
7. Best budget office: Ikea Matchspel
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.