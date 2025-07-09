I'm telling you, one of the best gaming chairs dropping down to a stunning $147 is the best reason to activate that free Prime membership trial

Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | Gray and Black / Black | $269.99 $146.82 at Amazon (save $123.17 for Prime members)

With a neat look, detachable memory foam neck pillow, adjustable lumbar support, and a sturdy feel, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is a much more expensive chair. Living up to that name, it's a comfortable seat with a great recline.

Are you sitting down? If not, there's a good chance it's time for an upgrade. Luckily, our pick for the best budget gaming chair has just become even more budget-friendly in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

You can pick up the Corsair TC100 Relaxed for just $147 at Amazon right now, which is $123 less than its MSRP and getting on for half price. You will need to be a Prime member to avail of this discount, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to all the other Prime Day sales.

👉Shop all the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

Giving it 86% in her Corsair TC100 Relaxed review back in 2023, Katie said, "As always, Corsair has waltzed into the gaming chair space with a refined racer-style chair that's not going to have you remortgaging for the privilege of sitting in it." Two years later, those words have only become more true as the chair has gotten cheaper and cheaper. We have seen the TC100 Relaxed as low as $170 before, but it's still an absolute steal at under $150.

The deal we've highlighted gives you the option of the Black and Gray model or just the Black model, and at the same price. My money would be going on the Black model because of how sleek and stylish it looks, but you get the same material either way.

As well as being inspired by racing chairs, the TC100 Relaxed comes with a detachable memory foam neck pillow and adjustable lumbar support. This, and the soft bucket seat, contribute to a very comfortable feel. It also has a solid recline (going from 90 to 160 degrees) so you can really sink into this chair. Not only that, but it's also big enough that you can even sit cross-legged, which is a big boon for fidgety sitters like myself.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

We do, however, feel the lack of 4D armrests is a bit disappointing. Being 2D, you can move them up and down, and in and out, but you don't have the freedom to really angle them to accompany your posture. Given the rest of the chair is so comfortable, having slightly more adjustable armrests would tie the whole package up in a slightly more cosy bow.

We also found it a tad painful to put together. We struggled to get the bolts into place as the threading on the holes appeared to be a little less thoughtfully designed than the rest of the chair. Finally, the headrest has limited adjustability, which means you really gotta like the way it's positioned.

These are relatively light concerns for a gaming chair that very rightly blows away similarly priced competition. Even at MSRP, it's still a bit of a bargain, so saving $80 on it makes it even better. That breathable fabric will come in particularly handy in this hot Summer heat too.