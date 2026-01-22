Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Secretlab, The Pokemonn Company, Nintendo, Game Freak, Creatures) (Image credit: Secretlab, The Pokemonn Company, Nintendo, Game Freak, Creatures) (Image credit: Secretlab, The Pokemonn Company, Nintendo, Game Freak, Creatures)

As you either already know or otherwise won't be surprised to hear, I'm a sucker for cute gear. While I appreciate colourful kit, that doesn't mean I'm compelled to scoop up every bit of tat with a cute character on it. That said, the Secretlab Pokemon Collection has caught my eye, much to my personal hardware budget's dismay.

That's right, the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair is getting a Pokemon makeover, offering three different—and dare I say downright tasteful—designs. You can catch at least one of these premium seats from Secretlab directly right now. Each edition is designed around a heavy hitter critter from the original 151, featuring their Pokedex number and Pokemon type symbol.

First up is obviously the Pikachu edition, sporting a striking yellow-to-black gradient design. The electric mouse is joined by its Pokémon: Let's Go partner, Eevee. Besides the normal-type pup itself splashed across both the front and reverse of the backrest, its eight different evolutions get a look in on the chair's side wings, with this rainbow lineart breaking up the otherwise Clean Girl colourscheme. Finally, there's my personal favourite: a Gengar colourway in purple and black. Where are my fellow ghost-type fiends at?

What's most striking to me about these designs is that they're actually kinda good? Rather than, I don't know, plastering Pikachu's face everywhere and calling it a day—like this Pokemon collection from Razer that I personally don't care for. These seat designs are both well-balanced and tasteful, though importantly still fun.

Patches of microsuede and velour add a fresh textural dimension too—I personally can't wait to rub my greasy little mitts all over that great big fuzzy Gengar. Otherwise, the chair remains the same Secretlab Titan Evo that we've consistently rated as the best overall gaming chair for years now.

All three designs are available in the US, EU, and Australia, though the UK will only get the Eevee edition (Alas, no ghost-type gamer throne for me). Each one costs $684 USD / £549 GBP / €644 EUR, too. Anyone got a spare nugget they're willing to part with? No? Ah well, time to go challenge some posh toffs at Hotel Richissime.