These earbuds are my daily drivers and they just dropped to their lowest ever price of $56 for October Prime Day

Save $24.01 EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth 5.4: was $79.99 now $55.98 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than the name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though. This deal is for Prime Members only. Key specs: Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response

I've been using EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds so regularly and for so long that I almost forgot to check whether they were on sale this October Prime Day—they've just become such a normal background to my everyday life, I almost overlooked them. Which is ringing praise, of course, because it takes something for a product to be my automatic go-to each day.

Turns out they are in fact on sale, and for their lowest ever price. You can pick up these solid little earbuds for just $56 at Amazon right now, the only proviso being that you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a Prime member, though, don't fret because you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

The EarFun Air Pro 4s cover all the basics you might want, and they do so incredibly well. Earbuds such as the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds will bag you a little better quality and better features for gaming—and these are currently on sale for $128 at Amazon if you're interested—but for a decent budget pair, the Air Pro 4s are great.

After a little fiddling with the EQ, I managed to get mine sounding lively and crisp, with just enough bass to keep me groovin'. Don't expect tons of bass, of course, but the overall soundscape is great once it's EQ'd, and the separation in particular is wonderful.

These also come with all you might want from earbuds, minus 2.4 GHz connectivity. It does have a game mode, though, which can be enabled in the phone app, and I've found the latency in this mode isn't very noticeable. You also get a great ANC and ambient mode and even wireless charging from the case, which bumps up the total battery from 11 with just the earphones to 51, including the case.

The mic's also entirely usable, which is more than I can say for some earbuds. Just bear in mind that you'll struggle to have both audio-in and -out over Bluetooth, so this won't be a great use case for gaming while talking on Discord, for instance. But it's ideal for phone calls.

In all, I've simply found them solid enough earbuds that they're my go-to for gaming, phone calls, travelling, and listening to music or podcasts. They do tend to go on sale quite often, but they're at the lowest price we've seen them at, so I don't think there's much point holding out. $56 is well worth it for these ones.

