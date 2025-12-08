Like many other Beyers, the DT 270 Pro is not strictly a gaming headphone but that doesn't stop it from being one of the best options for a wired setup that you can easily chuck in a bag and go.

Beyerdynamic is no stranger to our list of best gaming headphones and for good reason. Its MMX 330 Pro cans are supremely comfortable, the open-back design with STELLAR.45 drivers makes games, music, and everything in between sound phenomenal. But it's not perfect. Aside from the obvious lack of microphone for game chat, it's also not the most portable headset for gaming on the go.

So in an attempt to remedy this, Beyer has introduced a lighter, closed back headphone with an easily detachable cable that can work both 3.5mm and USB-C. The new, smaller, Beyerdynamic DT 270 Pro can't beat my beloved DT 900 Pro X in sheer performance and comfort but it can certainly pack down into my backpack a helluva lot easier while still giving me that sweet, sweet Beyerdynamic sound.

The design language is pure Beyerdynamic minimalism. Matte black cups, spring-steel headband, understated padding—no RGB strips, no gamer logos, nothing you'd be embarrassed to wear out and about. Though, while I wouldn't say it feels cheap, it certainly lacks the panache of its more expensive siblings. At just 194 grams, it feels impossibly light compared to most gaming headsets, yet it barely shifts on your head during editing sessions or long gaming nights.

The actual comfort story is more complicated, however. The smaller ear cups are great for sealing in sound and very comfortable on the ears, but they do come with a thermal tax. These aren't wide Beyer bowls like the DT 900 Pro X. They sit closer, hug tighter, and trap heat over time. In warmer weather, the soft velour pads get sweaty really quick. This is the one consistency issue the headset can't quite escape; you pay for portability with airflow. The DT 900 Pro X, with its wider open-back design, is infinitely cooler and more breathable, but that comes at the price of noise isolation and travel practicality.

Swipe to scroll horizontally DT 270 Pro specs Wireless No Drivers Dynamic sound transducer Impedance 45 ohms Connectivity 3.5 mm / USB-C Frequency response 5 -24,000 Hz Features Detachable cable, USB-C adapter, removable cushions Price $160 | £89 | AUD$199

Buy if... ✅ You want portable studio-grade audio: If you need serious audio, you can still game—and edit and record—with one headset.



✅ You use multiple platforms and don't mind cables: You jump across PC, console, handheld, phone, tablet and want a single flexible solution the DT 270 Pro is a winner.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're in hot/ humid environments: These cans don't breath and will get your ears hot and sweaty in no time.



❌ You want wireless convenience: Wireless gaming headsets are so good these and its alot easier to swap a dongle than a gnarly cable.

For connection, the DT 270 Pro comes with a detachable 1.3m coiled cable that not only extends to 3m but can also plug into either ear cup, something every headset should do but almost none actually offer. It lets you route the cord cleanly around your setup, whether you're on a handheld, at a desk mic, or sliding the cable behind a monitor arm.

Beyerdynamic also includes a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle in the box, instantly making the DT 270 Pro phone- and portable-device-friendly. With a nominal impedance of just 45 ohms, you can plug it into a PlayStation 5 controller, a Nintendo Switch, ROG Xbox Ally, iPhone, or MacBook and it just works. You don't need a DAC or an audio interface to unlock the clarity.

And it's here with the sound where the DT 270 Pro reminds you why Beyerdynamic dominates studios. It's tuned like a scalpel. Beyer isn't using its stellar STELLAR.45 drivers but instead a dynamic sound transducer with a closed acoustic design and a frequency response of 5 – 24,000 Hz. Regardless, it sounds fantastic.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, directional cues are laser sharp. Footsteps cut through the mix without being artificially boosted. Reload clicks and metallic rattles sit exactly where they should in the frequency stack. Even grenade blasts don't smear into the mids the way they do on many bass-heavy gaming headsets. The tuning never tries to impress you with trickery; it simply gives you the truth. More importantly, positional accuracy is spot on and I was easily able to pinpoint enemies coming at me from all different directions.

The same restraint shines in narrative games like The Outer Worlds 2. Voices are clean and unmasked by the epic, orchestral swells. Marketplace ambience, wildlife motifs, and environmental hums occupy distinct layers without noise floor. It's not cinematic in the "boom and reverberation" sense—it's cinematic in the "everything has its own lane and nothing collapses" sense. You notice how well-engineered the sound engine is because the headset refuses to hype any one frequency. This is a very pleasing headphone to listen to.

The true advantage of the DT 270 Pro is how it flexes across roles. It isn't pretending to be a gaming headset; it just happens to be very good at gaming because it was built for broadcast and production. Podcasting, voice-overs, editing, streaming, and field recording all feel natural on it, and the 45-ohm drivers never punish you for using onboard audio. One moment you're tracking enemy footsteps and the next, you're editing footage on a tablet. The headset doesn't care what device you're on—it just does the job.

Pricing is where the DT 270 Pro quietly disrupts the gaming market. In the us you're looking at $160, and in Australia it typically sits around the $199 AUD mark depending on retailer and availability. That puts it at roughly half the price of its bigger sibling while still offering a close enough sound experience. Proper gaming headsets at this price usually offer RGB flair, a boom mic, virtual surround presets, bass-heavy tuning and of course, wireless convenience.

The DT 270 Pro ignores all of that. It simply gives you clean drivers, proper isolation, broadcast-grade clarity and build integrity that doesn't feel disposable. Against something like a HyperX Cloud III or a Steelseries Arctis Nova 3, both of which lean heavily into comfort, include a mic, and gamer-tuned EQ, the Beyer feels almost ascetic—but it absolutely outclasses them in raw audio detail.

The verdict is simple. The Beyerdynamic DT 270 Pro is not a headset for people who want a product to tell them it's "for gamers". It's a tool that happens to reward gamers who understand why neutral tuning, isolation, and directional precision matter. The smaller ear cups and heat build-up are real compromises, but they're the cost of portability and focus. If you want a single headset that can edit content, record voice, travel with your handheld, and still provide competitive insight in shooters, this is the one that gets it right. Considering it's almost half the price of the exceptional DT 900 Pro X, I really don't think there is much to complain about here.