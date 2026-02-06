JLab has made a ridiculously large set of headphones that function as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, which can be 'worn around the neck or placed on a table'

Limited quantity available, apparently. Quelle surprise.

I'll cut straight to the point—JLab Audio has made an absolutely massive pair of headphones, which can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. The XL Speaker Headphones product page has multiple photos of bemused models holding them up to their ears, but I doubt that's entirely practical given the size of what we're dealing with here.

The gigantic set appears to have something to do with the Birmingham Bowl American football game, which JLab Audio proudly sponsors (via Engadget). As a result, the marketing guff is absolutely full of sporting references:

I notice that most of the models aren't holding the headphones directly to their ears—lest the mighty power of those drivers reduces their eardrums to a fine mist, I would presume.

Or perhaps it's the clamping force they're afraid of. I've often critiqued gaming headsets for being too loose upon my head, but with these ones, I'll make an exception. Too tight, and terrible results may occur.

The headphones themselves are also an eye-catching shade of electric blue, as if they needed any help standing out in a crowded room. Those of us who grew up on turn-of-the-millennium British television might be reminded of a certain Trigger Happy TV sketch, but for the US market, perhaps it won't translate.

As for the price? The store page helpfully takes me to a 404 error, but Engadget reports that they're actually $99. That's a pretty reasonable sum for a powerful Bluetooth speaker, or perhaps too much for what is inevitably a gag device to show off to your mates.

It's no Pud's Small Batch Headphones offering, that's for sure. Still, ho ho ho, JLab. Your very silly product has compelled me to write an article about it, and that, I do believe, may have been the point.

