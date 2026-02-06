JLab has made a ridiculously large set of headphones that function as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, which can be 'worn around the neck or placed on a table'
Limited quantity available, apparently. Quelle surprise.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I'll cut straight to the point—JLab Audio has made an absolutely massive pair of headphones, which can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. The XL Speaker Headphones product page has multiple photos of bemused models holding them up to their ears, but I doubt that's entirely practical given the size of what we're dealing with here.
The gigantic set appears to have something to do with the Birmingham Bowl American football game, which JLab Audio proudly sponsors (via Engadget). As a result, the marketing guff is absolutely full of sporting references:
"Big wins deserve big sound. Celebrate like a champion with the JLab Blue XL speaker headphones. These aren't average headphones, they're functional Bluetooth speakers that can be worn around the neck or placed on a table," says JLab. I mean, all headphones can be worn on the neck or placed on a table, but who am I to split hairs?
The drivers within the gigantic 'phones comprise of two 2.5-inch units, with two same-sized passive radiators, which are said to provide "thumping bass that ensures your victory playlist is heard by everyone in the room." 30 Watts of audio power would be a massive amount for a regular set of cans, but for a sizeable Bluetooth speaker, it's probably about right.
I notice that most of the models aren't holding the headphones directly to their ears—lest the mighty power of those drivers reduces their eardrums to a fine mist, I would presume.
Or perhaps it's the clamping force they're afraid of. I've often critiqued gaming headsets for being too loose upon my head, but with these ones, I'll make an exception. Too tight, and terrible results may occur.
The headphones themselves are also an eye-catching shade of electric blue, as if they needed any help standing out in a crowded room. Those of us who grew up on turn-of-the-millennium British television might be reminded of a certain Trigger Happy TV sketch, but for the US market, perhaps it won't translate.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
As for the price? The store page helpfully takes me to a 404 error, but Engadget reports that they're actually $99. That's a pretty reasonable sum for a powerful Bluetooth speaker, or perhaps too much for what is inevitably a gag device to show off to your mates.
It's no Pud's Small Batch Headphones offering, that's for sure. Still, ho ho ho, JLab. Your very silly product has compelled me to write an article about it, and that, I do believe, may have been the point.
1. Best overall:
Razer BlackShark V3
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wired:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best mid-range wireless:
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.