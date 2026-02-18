Correct me if I'm wrong, but there's a shortage of things to worry about right now when it comes computing-adjacent hardware. Personally, I'm finding the AI boom, memory crisis, tariffs, over-priced GPUs and all that simply isn't enough to be getting on with. So, here's something else to get us all vexed, a good old-fashioned health scare in the form of concerns over headphones and toxic chemicals.

As reported by the Guardian, a new study by ToxFree LIFE for All, a Hungarian research and campaigning body, found that headphones contain chemicals that can, "cause cancer, neuro-developmental problems and the feminisation of males".

Upon immediate examination, one of the more worrying claims in the study is that at least some of these chemicals were found in each and every set of headphones tested. That includes, it is said, major brands such as Bose, Panasonic, Samsung and Sennheiser. So, to the extent that this is a major problem, it's not reserved to cheap knock-offs.

Apparently, the primary source for the chemicals is the "formulation of the plastics from which they are made". The dangerous substances are said to include bisphenols, phthalates and poly- and per-fluoroalkyl.

The study claims that Bisphenol A (BPA), for instance, appeared in 98% of samples, while its substitute substance, bisphenol S (BPS), was found in more than three-quarters. These chemicals are apparently used to stiffen plastic and "mimic the action of oestrogen inside organisms, causing a range of adverse effects including the feminisation of males, early onset puberty in girls, and cancer."

The implication is that, where possible, you're better off using speakers. (Image credit: Logitech)

The study doesn't make clear exactly how much exposure to such devices is assumed to be required to reach toxic levels. But it concludes, “given the prolonged skin contact associated with headphone use, dermal exposure represents a relevant pathway, and it is reasonable to assume that similar migration of BPA and its substitutes may occur from headphone components directly to the user’s skin.”

At this point, then, the implication is that the chemicals are present according to one study; that's as far as the research has gone. Moreover, the study did emphasise that many chemicals were only found in "trace" quantities, and thus not likely to cause harm.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, ToxFree LIFE for All says that, "highest concentrations of harmful substances were found in the hard plastic parts of the headphones. These chemicals can be released into the environment through heat, mechanical stress or sweating and then absorbed through the skin."

As for what any of us can do about all this, it's advised to use speakers if you don't have to wear headphones, if you do wear headphones, don't do so all day, and don't sleep with them on.

The body also points out that, in the EU at least, headphones are subject to the same regulations as TVs, despite the very different usage profile. It is calling for a new category of regulation for "wearable" electronics.

Anyway, if you have the mindspace for it, what with all the other health concerns that seem to hit news pages daily, this is certainly something to consider. It's also an interesting insight into how intuitive or otherwise this kind of risk can be.

From a purely lay perspective, one might assume that softer materials would be more likely to pose a risk of toxic material transfer and that harder plastics are more stable. But at least for the chemicals in question here, it's the opposite. For glasses wearers, it's also hard not to suddenly wonder what your frames are made of. But that is a story,—and an anxiety—for another day.