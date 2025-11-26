Save $26.80 EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth: was $79.99 now $53.19 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than its name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though. Key specs: Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response

These earbuds have been my go-to pair for the past few months, and this is despite me having a few different pairs of earbuds at my disposal, even more expensive, premium ones. So now they're at their lowest ever price of $53 at Amazon for Black Friday, I have precisely zero hesitation recommending them.

The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds have pretty much every feature you might want from a pair of buds, which is in part what makes them some of the best earbuds for gaming. There are tons of earbuds that sound and look great, but not all of them will be ideal for gamers. The Air Pro 4s, though, nail not just the sound but the gaming use case.

Starting with the former, the sound, note that these do take a little tinkering to get sounding great. By default, they're a little flat and lifeless. But after you add a good EQ curve to it in the app it can sound lovely and crisp. It isn't the fullest soundstage, but it's incredibly lively and clear for budget buds. (My go-to general EQ, if you need a good reference, is '9, 7, 3, 4, 3, 1, 2, 3, 10, 10', with significantly boosted lows and highs.)

In addition to this, it has the whole range of features: decent ANC, great ambient/transparency mode, wired USB-C or wireless charging, tons of battery life including the case, nice mic audio, and a snappy low latency gaming mode. The only real downside is the lack of 2.4 GHz wireless, but the low latency mode works well enough.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The combination of all of these things, in addition to them actually staying in my ear canal unlike many earbuds I've tried, is why I use these all the time. That's whether I'm using them for gaming, having a conversation over the phone, or most often, listening to music.

Sometimes I use the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds instead—which are on sale for their lowest ever price of $59 at Amazon, too—when I'm listening to music, because these look great and do have a slightly fuller soundstage once bass boost is enabled. But for the overall and gaming use case, I stand behind the EarFun Air Pro 4. They're well worth it normally, and doubly so at this new low price for Black Friday.