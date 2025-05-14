One of our favourite budget gaming earbuds are now 33% off, and just a smidge below $60

EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response | $89.99 $59.84 at Amazon (Prime members only, save $30.15)

If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than its name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though.

If you've been on the hunt for a budget audio device that you can both play games and go for a run with, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are even better now that they're on sale.

With up to 52 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, and crisp sound quality, you can pick them up for just $60 at Amazon right now. The only downside is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim the deal.

One extra caveat is that it's only the black pair of earbuds that are available in the sale. Other colors will cost you $90. Though it's a shame you can't customize the color, the price difference does emphasize how good a deal this really is. In our EarFun Air Pro 4 review earlier this year, we praised their rather excellent price point, and this is made better by being over 30% off.

With pricing out of the way, let's actually get into the buds. The sound profile is a tad boring out of the box, but with some EQ twiddling, we got a crisp and lovely sounding sound, that is only enhanced by great ANC and some interesting ambient sound modes.

The app is also great, being an intuitive way to both set up and customize all sound modes and tweak settings. You can quickly check the battery in there, which is neat as the battery life is standout. The earphones have 11 hours of charge in them, which is decent, but the case offers a further 41 hours, totalling 52 hours for the lot. One charge can last weeks, depending on how much you actually use them.

The lack of 2.4 GHz connection is a tad disappointing, but something has got to give at this price point, and the Bluetooth 5.4 connection, in Game Mode, is strikingly good when it comes to latency. If you're a bit of a social gamer and plan on using these in your rig, handheld gaming PC, or your phone, it is worth noting that the mic is just okay. It's not awful, but a tad fuzzy and tinny. Your friends will certainly tell you are talking on an earphone mic.

We have seen the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds this cheap before, with them hitting $60 a handful of times in the last six months or so, but we've never seen them any cheaper, and they're well worth the cash you can get them for right now. If you need an audio solution for your Steam Deck with good sound, solid battery life, and a great app, I haven't been able to find a single pair of earbuds that offer the same feature set at this price.