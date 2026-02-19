Dutch police have arrested a man for reportedly refusing to relinquish files they sent him: 'He would only comply if he received something in return'

Note to self, don't download files from the police and refuse to send them back.

A 40-year old man from Ridderkerk in the Netherlands has been arrested for reportedly downloading files accidentally sent to him by the police, then apparently refusing to send them back unless he received a reward.

That's according to the Dutch National Police's report on the incident (via BitDefender). The report (machine translated) says the man was arrested for 'computer hacking'. Prior to the incident, he was in contact with the police to send over files related to a different case.

The police imply that not only is refusing to delete the files and asking for a reward a potential unlawful act, but downloading said files could be too.

The report says, "If you receive a download link knowing you should be receiving an upload link, are clearly told not to download, and then choose to download the files anyway, you may be guilty of computer trespassing." It continues, "The recipient could reasonably assume that the download link and the files shared with it are not intended for them."

I'm a little too wary to go downloading files without direct confirmation of what they are, but now I know that if I ever do, I probably shouldn't attempt to blackmail the sender. That's especially true if they're in law enforcement, it seems.

