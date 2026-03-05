One of the largest hacker forums in the world has been seized by the US DoJ

We don't yet know how many arrests have been carried out.

Fallout hacking minigame
(Image credit: Bethesda)

LeakBase, a forum for global hackers with over a hundred thousand members, has been seized by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

"The forum had an enormous and continuously updated archive of hacked databases including many from high profile attacks, including hundreds of millions of account credentials", the DoJ says.

A screenshot from the LeakBase website, showing that the website has been seized

(Image credit: US DoJ)

We don't have a concrete figure of how many arrests have been made off the back of this seizure, or how many identities can be gleaned from the information on the site, but the DoJ urges those who have used the site to contact the FBI.

The US Department of Justice points out its previous attempts to crack down on hacker forums, like RaidForums in 2022, the arrest of the founder of BreachForums in 2023, and the sentencing of the founder of BreachForums in 2025. One would assume it will be some time until the LeakBase seizure will be all said and done for.

The Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) has reported this seizure and claims it has "secured the conviction of over 180 cybercriminals and IP criminals, and court orders for the return of over $350 million in victim funds" since 2020.

