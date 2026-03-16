If you were scammed by malware hiding in your Steam games, the FBI wants to hear all about it

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This is for games accused of scamming users between May 2024 and January 2026.

Steam logo
(Image credit: Valve)

If you are one of many who happen to have downloaded malware through Steam games in the last few years, the FBI wants to hear from you. Reported by The Times of India, the FBI has issued a public call for victims of malware on Steam to come forward. The specific games identified in this case are BlockBlasters, Chemia, Dashverse / DashFPS, Lampy, Lunara, PirateFI, and Tokenova.

As noted by the FBI, these games primarily operated between May 2024 and January 2026. If you have been affected, you can contact the FBI at "Steam_Malware@fbi.gov" to report your experience.

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SPAIN - 2021/08/11: In this photo illustration, a Steam logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Months later, in September, BlockBlasters was shared with a streamer raising money for cancer treatment, and it then took over $32,000 from their crypto wallet. That game had a malicious 'game2.bat' file injected into it a month prior, and estimates suggest hundreds of users had the game installed.

In the case of BlockBlasters, one of the perpetrators was reportedly caught sharing pictures of cars on social media, whilst linking to their YouTube and X channels. X user VX Underground reportedly identified this scammer by simply following where hacked data was sent, identifying Telegram accounts, then collecting data willingly shared on those accounts.

Though the streamer in the BlockBlasters case was reimbursed, the fact that a bad actor could inject files into a Steam update to steal users' money was certainly a worrying precedent for Valve to grapple with. The fact that the FBI is looking for information up to January this year is a sign we haven't seen active scams in a while, but these cases will no doubt be on the minds of Valve engineers going forward, and me when I open the free-to-play tab.

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James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

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