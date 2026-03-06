Following a report from an independent analyst, one crypto thief has reportedly been caught by the FBI after $46 million went missing from the US Marshals. The accused is the son of a government contractor, who's company worked for the US Marshals previously.

Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, originally took to X to declare the arrested suspect, John Daghita, to be a US government contractor—though others claim the contractor could actually be Dean Daghita, his father, who has not been accused of any crime (via Tom's Hardware).

Last night, John Daghita – a U.S. government contractor who allegedly stole more than $46 million in cryptocurrency from the U.S Marshals Service – was arrested on the island of Saint Martin by the French Gendarmerie’s premier elite tactical unit in a joint operation with the… pic.twitter.com/3ttochgbjkMarch 5, 2026

Dean Daghita owned Command Services & Support, which reportedly had a contract with the US government to manage seized crypto wallets. There's no word yet as to whether the son may have used this information or whether the father was aware of his son's alleged activities.

The $46 million in crypto was said to be the property of the US Marshals, and some of that figure is reported to have been taken from a wallet with over $90 million in it. That's naturally a substantial amount of cryptocurrency for a government to hold, though US President Donald Trump has been infamously pro-cryptocurrency in his second term in office.

John Daghita was reportedly arrested on the island of Saint Martin by the French armed forces, and Patel posted photos of a briefcase filled with money, alongside numerous tech bits and a passport, in the announcement.

This story is currently developing, but seems to have begun thanks to an investigation from crypto analyst ZachBXT earlier this year. ZachBXT claimed that John, otherwise known as Lick, "was caught flexing $23M in a wallet address directly tied to $90M+ in suspected thefts from the US Government in 2024 and multiple other unidentified victims from Nov 2025 to Dec 2025."

In a post clarifying the news, ZachBXT claims that John Daghita taunted the analyst through a series of dust attacks, ie sending multiple transactions of small amounts of money to gather data or simply clog up transactions. Zach claims Daghita "attacked my public wallet address with stolen funds." ZachBXT concludes their post by stating, "Thanks for the last laugh, John."