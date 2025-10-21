The Wolverine V3 Pro is no longer the best high-end PC gamepad, because Razer's been indulging in some seriously rabid regicide

After less than a month on top, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro has been dethroned as the best high end controller for PC gaming. That's because the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC came out and won the tussle of the controllers.

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC takes what we like about the standard V3 Pro, adds an 8,000 Hz polling rate, as well as TMR thumbsticks, and comes in at the exact same price. If you play on PC, and have the $200 spare to afford it, the V3 Pro 8K PC is a no-brainer.

At 220 g, it's a bit lighter than you might expect (being around 60 g less than the Xbox wireless controller) but that doesn't mean it's not sturdy. Our Alex says this controller is "solid all over" and praises the texture grips and great build quality.

That's not all Razer's latest has going for it though. It comes with programmable buttons, plus a sequence of back paddles, and the triggers can be adjusted to swap travel distance. If you like a long press from your triggers, flip it one way. If you want to click as quick as possible, flip it the other way.

All of these little customization options, paired with Razer Synapse 4, makes this controller super adjustable and the super high polling rate can give you a real competitive advantage.

Unfortunately, this model is missing Bluetooth (which the V2 Pro has) so you need to plug in the 2.4 GHz dongle for wireless play, but it does come with a long braided USB and a carry case in the box. And the PC-specific focus means the lack of the higher latency Bluetooth connection really isn't a thing.

There are some instances where the V3 Pro is a better shout, however. For instance, the 8K PC version of the controller doesn't come with Xbox wireless compatibility. If you want something for both your PC and Xbox, the slightly older model would be the best choice. For pure PC gamers though, the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC variant blows the standard V3 Pro out of the water.

If you want something a little less expensive, our top pick for the best controller for PC gaming is the Gamesir G7 Pro and we reckon the Gamesir Nova Lite is the best budget controller for PC. There's plenty to choose from at different price points.

