The Wolverine V3 Pro is no longer the best high-end PC gamepad, because Razer's been indulging in some seriously rabid regicide

All hail the new king.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Pro controller on a light blue background
(Image credit: Future)
After less than a month on top, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro has been dethroned as the best high end controller for PC gaming. That's because the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC came out and won the tussle of the controllers.

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC takes what we like about the standard V3 Pro, adds an 8,000 Hz polling rate, as well as TMR thumbsticks, and comes in at the exact same price. If you play on PC, and have the $200 spare to afford it, the V3 Pro 8K PC is a no-brainer.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Pro controller on a light blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, this model is missing Bluetooth (which the V2 Pro has) so you need to plug in the 2.4 GHz dongle for wireless play, but it does come with a long braided USB and a carry case in the box. And the PC-specific focus means the lack of the higher latency Bluetooth connection really isn't a thing.

There are some instances where the V3 Pro is a better shout, however. For instance, the 8K PC version of the controller doesn't come with Xbox wireless compatibility. If you want something for both your PC and Xbox, the slightly older model would be the best choice. For pure PC gamers though, the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC variant blows the standard V3 Pro out of the water.

If you want something a little less expensive, our top pick for the best controller for PC gaming is the Gamesir G7 Pro and we reckon the Gamesir Nova Lite is the best budget controller for PC. There's plenty to choose from at different price points.

The best controller for PC gaming

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

