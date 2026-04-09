Minor Microsoft SNAFU detected. Turns out it has been shipping Xbox controllers without batteries for months (via Neowin). Belatedly, Microsoft is now compensating customers by sending out a rechargeable battery kit, plus a USB Type-C cable for free.

Xbox controllers are actually a little old school in having a user-accessible compartment that takes plain old AA batteries. Normally, the controllers ship with a couple of Duracell batteries to ensure that customers can game right out of the box.

Somehow, however, that hasn't been happening since December of last year, and Microsoft has now caught on to the oversight. In a post on X, the official Xbox Support account said, "A limited number of controllers have shipped without batteries since December. If you received one of these controllers, go here aka.ms/batteries for a rechargeable battery on us. All controllers moving forward will include batteries."

Affected customers can hit the link, register their device, and follow the instructions to receive compensation. Specifically, what you get if you qualify for the freebie is an "Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB‑C Cable" combo.

That's a pretty clear upgrade on the regular disposable cells that are meant to come with a new controller and normally comes at the cost of $25, albeit it's currently available on Amazon for about 15 bucks.

If the whole Duracell battery thing seems antiquated in this age of lithium everywhere, well, there are reports that the controllers come with those throw-away cells thanks to a marketing deal.

Microsoft is sending out $25 rechargeable battery kits. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Some even claim Duracell pays Microsoft to stick the batteries in Xbox controllers, presumably on the assumption that it raises brand awareness in a positive context where those batteries are just about to enable a fun gaming experience.

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Those kinds of batteries arguably aren't the most sustainable option for powering wireless devices. For sure, they are very handy for scenarios where something simple and highly compatible is required, and recharging isn't an option. But as Microsoft itself says in reference to the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB‑C Cable kit, "say goodbye to disposable batteries and interrupted gameplay."

In short, you can make a decent argument that the controllers should come with that kit as standard, and it's a teensy bit depressing if Microsoft is indeed stuffing Xbox controllers with disposable batteries as part of a marketing deal.

Or at least Microsoft was. Then it wasn't. Now it will again, presumably with the same Duracell items. Oh well.