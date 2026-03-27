I used to use a couple pieces of wood to hold my pedals and chair in place when sim racing. It wasn't a perfect set-up, as the wood ended up splintering into the carpet and it just looked awful. It wasn't even that stable, if I'm honest, but that's what was required to prevent my load-cell pedals slipping under heavy braking. This sim racing mount should help alleviate that issue.

It's called the SR Pedal Stand Pro from SR Rigs. It lifts up your pedals to a more suitable position for racing and extends underneath a user's feet to hold a gaming chair in place. The casters of the chair slot into a locking system and there's a strap to prevent a chair from tilting under heavy braking.

It was created under similar circumstances to my own. The person behind SR Rigs was using a heavy weight and a kitchen chair to avoid slipping, on no less than the very same Fanatec pedals I was having issues with.

The SR Pedal Stand Pro is designed to withstand braking forces up to 60 kg. The pedal height and chair mounting can be adjusted to accommodate users of varying heights. It supports a range of pedals, including those from Moza, Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and Logitech. It also folds away for easier storage.

I've since swapped to a Playseat Trophy for sim racing, solving one problem, but in doing so creating another. I can store the Playseat upright to try and save some space, but even so, it takes up a lot of room. A folding sim racing stand is one way around this, and a cheap one, though they tend to offer a more upright racing positive and can still move a little under braking.

One potential downside here is you are still reliant on mounting your racing wheel to a desk. In my experience, some desk clamps kinda suck, and can move around a little or come loose. You also need a desk that's at a suitable height or height-adjustable for the best racing position, which maybe necessitates buying a new desk.

Your chair also needs to fit the requirements of the SR Pedal Stand Pro. The castors need to be between 40–46 cm and you must have a standard gas lift cylinder with a diameter of 2.8–3 cm.

It's a very limited run for this product and, for now, there's a launch waitlist for the first batch. Pricing is not yet confirmed.