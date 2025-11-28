My beloved Razer PC controller is finally on discount this Black Friday and I implore you to behold its shapely frame
No, it's not the new 8,000 Hz model. Who cares!
We gave the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 92% in our review late last year, and stuck it straight in our best PC controller guide. It's since been replaced by the 8K polling version with TMR sticks—but the original is now on discount, and it's just as good as it ever was. With super-clicky mecha-tactile buttons, a gorgeous switchable trigger feel, and a smattering of reassuringly-high-end materials, it's still one of the best PC controllers money can buy—polling rate be damned.
Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric sticks | Hall effect | Rear paddles
Price watch: Newegg $199.99
I'll be the first to admit that I'm a harsh critic. It comes with the hardware reviewer territory, you see. But it also means that when I find something that genuinely impresses me, I can't help but rave about it—and that's exactly the case with the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.
I've found the original, non-8K polling version with a $40 discount at Amazon this Black Friday, and it's the very same model I use nearly every day. It's a controller I absolutely adore, and if you stick with me for a second, I'll tell you exactly why.
- We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here
Controllers, perhaps more so than any other gaming device, are mainly about feel. The V3 Pro is the best-feeling controller I've ever held in my hands, thanks to some ultra-premium materials, a reassuring weight, and a whole host of switchgear that feels better than the rest.
The asymmetrical thumbsticks (which are Hall effect, so no stick-drift worries here) have a delicious, slightly dampened feel to them, which makes them satisfying to aim with. The triggers feel smooth and chonky, with two switches mounted on the rear to switch them between long and short travel.
Doing so causes a heavy spring to vibrate softly in the frame. I mess with this a lot. Not because I'm always switching up my trigger needs, you understand. It's just a lovely sensation, and sensation is what the V3 Pro does best.
It's got fabulous face buttons, too. Although I poked fun at Razer's "mecha-tactile" naming scheme (it sounds a bit too much like a dubious Transformer, I'll admit), they really are fantastic to use. Both soft and squishy, and mechanical and clicky at the same time. This is a controller design that takes into account the little things, and they come together to form a sum that's much bigger than the Wolverine V3 Pro's individual parts.
You also get four extra paddles on the rear, which are nicely curved towards the inner radius of your ring and pinky fingers. I never use them, because I'm an un-coordinated klutz. They're in perfect position, though, should you wish for extra control options.
So yes, this is a controller with exceptional ergonomics, and to me that's what matters most when I'm leaning back in my chair on a Sunday afternoon. Yes, you can get the lighter, 8K polling version with TMR sticks now (which I can't find on discount, I might add, as it's still brand new), but unless you're playing esports games on your controller (someone must be), I'd save some cash and pick up this one while it's on offer. Personal opinion and all that, but there you go.
It's still not cheap, but the original Wolverine Pro V3 feels every bit as premium as its price tag suggests, and that's more than good enough for me.
👉See all the Amazon PC controller deals right here👈
1. Best overall:
GameSir G7 Pro
2. Best budget:
GameSir Nova Lite
3. Best high end:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC
4. Best wired:
Scuf Valor Pro
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.