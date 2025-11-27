Black Friday is a great time to pick up some Magic: The Gathering cards. Thanksgiving is here, but once you've had just enough time with your family, what better way to spend it than slamming down your cards as you exile your opponent's commander and go in for the kill?

In between major sets, and as part of the wider Black Friday sales, there's normally a handful of solid ways to build out a card collection, or pick up entire decks for cheap.

I've been playing Magic: The Gathering on and off since I was a kid, and have thousands of cards logged in a digital archive and tucked away in folders in my office. Despite this, I'm always on the lookout for more and here are a few of the deals I've been tempted by this year.

The collection

Magic: The Gathering Avatar the Last Airbender Beginner Box: was $34.99 now $29.88 at Walmart Okay, I'm about to admit something totally shameful. I've never watched ATLA. However, I stand by the fact that MTG's Beginner Box is one of the absolute best ways of getting into a new set and what better to encourage me to actually watch the show than familiarise myself with which fighters can wipe the floor with my opponents. Selling point: This box comes with 10 half decks, which you mash together to make new decks.

Magic: The Gathering Creature Box Up T-Shirt: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon I almost picked up this exact shirt last year. I like it, though I'd maybe like it a little more without the MTG logo. In case you're afraid of someone doing the TCG equivalent of asking you to name three songs, the cards present on this shirt are Black Knight, Taniwha, Auratog, and Chimeric Staff.