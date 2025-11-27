Black Friday Magic: The Gathering Deals—I've been playing for decades and these are the deals that have tempted me this year
You don't need to make a dark ritual to pick up these treasures.
Black Friday is a great time to pick up some Magic: The Gathering cards. Thanksgiving is here, but once you've had just enough time with your family, what better way to spend it than slamming down your cards as you exile your opponent's commander and go in for the kill?
In between major sets, and as part of the wider Black Friday sales, there's normally a handful of solid ways to build out a card collection, or pick up entire decks for cheap.
I've been playing Magic: The Gathering on and off since I was a kid, and have thousands of cards logged in a digital archive and tucked away in folders in my office. Despite this, I'm always on the lookout for more and here are a few of the deals I've been tempted by this year.
The collection
Okay, I'm about to admit something totally shameful. I've never watched ATLA. However, I stand by the fact that MTG's Beginner Box is one of the absolute best ways of getting into a new set and what better to encourage me to actually watch the show than familiarise myself with which fighters can wipe the floor with my opponents.
Selling point: This box comes with 10 half decks, which you mash together to make new decks.
Price check: Amazon $34.59
Play Boosters are the perfect choice for someone looking to play Draft, the MTG format where you and a bunch of mates open packs and create decks on the fly.
Selling point: A bunch of booster packs to pull cards and play Draft.
Price check: Amazon $99.99
The lowest price on this box yet, the Jumpstart Booster box gives you tonnes of half decks you mash together. With these, you can play a sort of draft game where you and a few friends mash together packs to make new decks.
Selling Point: A volume play, where you get 24 half decks to put together. That's almost 500 cards from the Avatar set.
Price check: Amazon $119.95
Group Hug! This Commander is fluffy, cute, and all about making your opponents like you just enough to let you smack them in the face for 20 damage.
Selling Point: Group hug bunny commander deck. Need I say more?
Price check: Walmart $40
Terra, Herald of Hope mans this deck by chucking your creatures into the graveyard, and pulling them straight back out for more damage. It's wicked, in both senses of the word.
Selling point: A commander led by one of Final Fantasy VI's most beloved characters.
Price check: Walmart $47.75
What is with Final Fantasy commander decks and their obsession with graveyards? Well, if you like the idea of being a bit evil, and spend too much time in Final Fantasy XIV, this may be more your speed than the last choice.
Selling Point: A FF themed commander deck that loves to ping people for little bits of damage.
Price check: Amazon $44.99
I almost picked up this exact shirt last year. I like it, though I'd maybe like it a little more without the MTG logo. In case you're afraid of someone doing the TCG equivalent of asking you to name three songs, the cards present on this shirt are Black Knight, Taniwha, Auratog, and Chimeric Staff.
A simple but effective design, and not emblazoned with a big 'ol MTG logo. This is a bit of an understated choice, showing off the five major mana types (sorry, wastes, no one seems to really like you anyway).
