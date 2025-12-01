3 essential Cyber Monday board game deals that are sure to amuse '90s kids, teens who push their luck, and even Grandad
If you've gotten this far in life without having gathered up these essential board game classics, I suggest you go away and think about the series of events that have led you to this point. Now with your own actual hard cash to spend, and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales knocking at your door, it's imperative that you pad out your board game collection with what many consider to be the best board games of all time. Mostly me. I consider that.
"But Katie," I hear you say, "I already have some old board games. Why bother learning something different when I have all I need right here?"
Believe me, there's much more to life than Monopoly and Scrabble. With these all-time favorites at your disposal, you'll not only appear more well-rounded as an individual, but they'll also open a window to the foundations of modern board game design. Besides, there's nothing like shaking up a dust-caked collection with some absolute classics from a new genre for once. Here are my best picks for three essential Cyber Monday board game deals.
Better than half price for the newest edition of this absolute classic is a steal, and if you've not got Catan in your collection already, what are you even doing telling people you're a board gamer, honestly? This version just saw an artwork refresh, but the main loop remains the same: gather resources, develop your settlement, and try to earn the most points. It's a great game for both experienced board gamers and newbies, as I laid out in my Gamesradar review.
Key specs: 3–4 players | 60-120 mins
Price check: Miniature Market $54.99
Catan is just $30 at Amazon (usually closer to $55), and for a game that helped popularize and spread Euro-style board games across the world, that's a lot of legacy for not a lot of cash. It's just seen a fancy refresh for 6th Edition, too, with larger cards and a clearer rulebook for better accessibility. If that floats your boat, then it might be a good idea to grab the incredibly well-received Seafarers expansion for $50, too.
If you present a '90s kid with Mouse Trap this Christmas, prepare for the biggest hug you've had all year. I have so many fond memories of setting up and setting off this wild contraption from back in the days when board games were unconscionably fiddly (who am I kidding, they still are). This one's sure to land you a smile for children and big kids alike.
Key specs: 2–4 players | 30 mins
Price check: Walmart $21.92
It may not be as classic as Catan but Mouse Trap is just $17 right now. For kids that grew up in the late '80s and early '90s, it's going to bring back some memories. This one's more essential for households with one or more children milling around, but I wanted to get a broad spectrum on this little gift list as opposed to plowing you with economics-based games. Just in case you prefer something that requires a little more dexterity (at least to set up).
With a fancy new refresh, now's a great time to get your hands on Quacks. This press-you-luck style potion design game is high energy, hilarious, and superbly well balanced. Now with cute 3D artwork and lovely, high-quality components.
Key specs: 2-4 players | 45 mins
Price check: Miniature Market $44.99 | GameNerdz $40.49
Alternatively, perhaps one for the teenagers, Quacks is an explosive press-your-luck game that's just $40 currently. Generally it's a little more expensive, though Amazon doesn't have it listed as a deal. It's just an overall great buy for the price. You'll get 100% of your money's worth while watching your family members absolutely bottle it on an otherwise great run, as they try to mix the most profitable potions.
