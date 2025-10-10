13 of the best post-Prime Day PC gaming deals still live and kicking today

Amazon's October Prime Day event has come to a close, but that doesn't mean the discounts have stopped. Massive tech retailers, such as Newegg and Best Buy, are still seeing the sales rage on—even Amazon itself is still sneaking out deals as it always does. As such, I've combed through the tasty price cuts still getting served up and assorted a multi-course meal of hardware deals.

And, you know what? I couldn't stop at just 10 of the best post-Prime deals. Below are 13 delicious discounts on hardware, including gaming laptops, graphics cards, and, of course, pre-built gaming PCs. Apologies to your wallet!

Best deals today

Save $60 3. Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE | 12 side buttons: was $139.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This is the ideal mouse for anyone looking to bash more buttons than many might consider reasonable. That primarily means MMO and MOBA gamers, but also some productivity users. It's a tad heavy, but you get a movable side-button panel and even Stream Deck function compatibility. Key specs: Wireless | 16 programmable buttons (12 on the side) | 33K DPI | 1,000 Hz polling | 161 g

Save $72 4. SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: was $199.99 now $127.99 at Amazon These buds are simply the best we've tested, full stop. That's because they offer a 2.4 GHz, dongle-based wireless connection alongside traditional Bluetooth support, which means you get super-fast gaming response times as well as the convenience of a set of earbuds to tuck in your pocket, ready to face the world wherever you go. They're water resistant and offer up to 40-hour battery life, too, which is grand. Key specs: 6 mm neodymium drivers | 40-hour battery life

Save $32 5. Silicon Power US75 | 4 TB: was $239.99 now $207.99 at Newegg This is a massive amount of NVMe storage for the cash, working out at a mere four cents per GB. The US75 might not technically have the fastest read and write speeds of all the Gen 4 drives on the market, but it's absolutely no slouch either, and would make a seriously brilliant games storage drive. Or anything else, for that matter. Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write

Ultrawide Save $140 6. Samsung Odyssey G5: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon 34-inch ultrawide 1440p gaming remains one of our firm favourites. It's a great compromise between lots of detail and decent frame rates. This Samsung panel gives you all that with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, 165 Hz refresh, and 1 ms response, alongside a heavy curve. It's not the brightest at 250 nits. But if you can live with that, it's an awful lot of monitor for the money. Key specs: 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz | VA | Curved | 1 ms

Save $250 9. Gigabyte Gaming A16 | RTX 5060: was $1,299.99 now $1,049.99 at Amazon Gigabyte's budget gaming laptops are creeping into the discount range once more, and it's good to see them back. This one's got a well-weighted set of components for the price, including an 85 W variant of the RTX 5060. That puts it on the lower-powered side of things, but at least it can take advantage of Multi Frame Gen and DLSS 4. Plus, a 1200p screen is a good match for this particular GPU, and its 165 Hz refresh rate is plenty nippy. It might not be mega-powered, but it's got the sort of specs that make it a very well-rounded laptop for all sorts of tasks, especially as you're getting 32 GB of RAM and a good-sized SSD thrown into the bargain. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD



Price check: Best Buy $1,079.99

Save $400.99 10. iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070 : was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you have a mighty capable current-gen mid-range RIG for a budget price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

Save $450 11. Gigabyte Aero X16 | RTX 5070: was $1,649.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy I reckon this Gigabyte machine is a fairly handsome beast, and although the price has jumped around a lot recently, it's a still a very good deal on an RTX 5070 machine. It might be an 85 W variant, but DLSS 4 and Nvidia's AI doohickies should make up a fair bit of the difference when pushing that 1600p panel. 32 GB of DDR5 is nice to see, and it looks like there's plenty of upgrade potential here too, should you wish to up the RAM or cram in a bigger SSD.



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 7 350 | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | Price check: Amazon $1,349.99

Save $600 12. HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at HP US If you did a double take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU (here in top-wattage spec), combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD