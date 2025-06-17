Everything in GTA Online's Money Fronts update

Grand Theft Auto Online's Money Fronts update introduces money laundering as a new passive business, letting you rake in even more cash from your existing criminal operations.

Money Fronts actually adds a handful of new businesses to the game, and there are also some really great quality of life changes added in this update, too. Alongside new vehicles and outfits, it's a substantial GTA Online update available now. Here's everything new you'll find in Money Fronts.

New money laundering businesses

Three new businesses are at the heart of the GTA Online Money Fronts update. You'll start your money laundering operation with the Hands On Car Wash in Strawberry, but you can expand even further with Higgins Helitours and Smoke on the Water Prescription Cannabis to clean even more cash. Higgins Helitours and Smoke on the Water will also boost earnings for your weed farm and air freight cargo businesses, too.

All three of these businesses generate passive income, so there aren't any high stakes heists in this GTA Online update. However, your money laundering schemes will generate Heat, which increases the chances of police raiding your businesses. When Heat rises too high, you'll have to play the role of a normal small business owner before you can resume any illicit activities.

That's not to say there aren't any new missions in Money Fronts, though. Longtime cartel contact Martin Madrazo is your entry point for money laundering, and things are never that simple when he's involved.

Quality of life changes

In addition to the new businesses, Money Fronts also brings a bunch of highly requested quality of life features.

Money Fronts adds several skippable cutscenes to existing GTA Online missions, which makes jobs like the Dr. Dre Contract much less of a headache on replays. This should also apply to other missions like the Cayo Perico Heist, too.

Some small improvements to sell missions are included in Money Fronts as well, including a major change for biker businesses. The Boxville Van sell missions have been completely removed, so you'll never see those molasses mobiles again. The global signal timer for sell missions in public lobbies has been delayed on top of that, so you'll have more protection from griefers.

Speaking of griefers, 50 more vehicles now have missile lock-on jammer capabilities. Combined with the delayed global signal timer, selling goods in public lobbies has never been easier.

Lastly, Arena point earnings have been doubled across the board, so you'll have a much easier time getting Arena War rewards. This applies to all sources, so it's not a limited-time boost like we've seen in the past.

New vehicles and clothing

Just like every other Grand Theft Auto Online update, Money Fronts adds even more new cars to the game.

Declasse Tampa GT

Karin Everon RS SUV

Woodlander SUV

Western Police Bike

Överflöd Suzume

Übermacht Sentinel GTS

The Överflöd Suzume supercar is the main featured vehicle for Money Fronts, but it's exclusively available for GTA+ members for a limited time. The other vehicles can be purchased from the usual websites, and if previous updates are anything to go by, they'll be pretty expensive.

Some new clothing items are introduced with the Money Fronts update, too, namely the Summer Highway Patrol outfit. Initially featured in GTA V's story mode, this police uniform pairs nicely with the new Western Police Bike.

GTA+ benefits

If you subscribe to GTA+, you'll get a few extra benefits with Money Fronts on top of all the normal content.

GTA+ subscribers can buy the Överflöd Suzume before it becomes available for everyone else, and a membership also includes a second daily spin of the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel. The usual GTA+ benefits like the monthly allowance and special vehicles still apply, and Rockstar has teased even more upgrades coming soon after Money Fronts launches.