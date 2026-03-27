Soren Johnson on keeping his game studio small: 'You get better games if you take longer to make games'
The Old World designer has a "giant list of games it'd be fun to make," but Mohawk Games will move at its own pace.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Amid the doom and gloom in the games industry right now—the mass layoffs, the studio closures, the declarations that TikTok is winning the attention war—there are still little studios plugging away at good, niche games and making it work. Mohawk Games, founded in 2013 by ex-Firaxis developers, is one of them.
Mohawk is about to release new DLC for its excellent 2021 grand strategy game, Old World, and studio co-founder Soren Johnson told me at GDC earlier this month that revenue from the game is enough to sustain the company, which has purposefully remained small at 15 people.
"We're trying to build a sustainable studio," Johnson told me. "And, frankly, a lot of that has come down to not over-hiring, right? We've been roughly at the same size for a long time, and we take it seriously. We really don't want to be laying off our staff, and we know if we double our size, we're taking that risk."Article continues below
A consequence of saying small is that Mohawk doesn't exactly move fast, but that's only a problem if you're in a hurry, which Johnson and co aren't.
"I think in general, you get better games if you take longer to make games," said Johnson. "I want a less stress-filled life, where we can be creative, make the games that we're good at, and stay in business."
In its 13 years, Mohawk has so far released two games—"economic RTS" Offworld Trading Company and Old World—as well as lots of DLC for both. The latest Old World expansion, Empires of the Indus, takes the grand strategy game to the Indian subcontinent, adding three new civilizations. It's out on March 30.
Old World is very much in Johnson's wheelhouse—he led the design of Civilization 4—but he does have ideas outside of the grand strategy genre, telling me he's "often wanted to make some sort of light, tactical RPG type game" and is interested in narrative games like Inkle's 80 Days. There's nothing to announce right now, but Johnson says he's got "a giant list of games it'd be fun to make."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mohawk might take its time getting to them, but Johnson hopes to keep the studio going for "as long as we want to keep working."
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.