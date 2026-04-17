Some takes don't age: Back in 2009, a creative director warned about the risks of 'obsessively self-referencing' existing hit games

When a Q&A kicks off with the reply "I am currently in a bad mood," you've got my curiosity. That's not how the usual polite back-and-forth tends to go! And when the reason for that mood turns out to be "because yet again I have been given a book on designing computer games," well, I'm hooked.

Those were the first words out of the mouth of Paul Barnett, then the creative director of MMO Warhammer Online, in the June 2009 UK issue of PC Gamer magazine. "Warhammer Online's Creative Director has become legendary for his comments on orcs, the competition, and his own corporate paymasters," we wrote at the time. Spicy!

While you may not know Barnett's name today, his comments in 2009 foreshadowed many of the games industry's challenges in the 2010s and particularly the 2020s—he spoke critically of games following patterns laid down by other games, calling them "design memes" and warning of the risks of trying to replicate what's already successful and popular:

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"If you have enough gravitational force, well, enough people are going to believe you and your idea becomes consensus driven, and that consensus is limiting. It's interesting but from that point it corrupts everything around it. It corrupts the players, the people who bankroll everything… All of a sudden if you have a different idea you can't get funding."

Warhammer Online was less than a year old at the time of this interview and had hundreds of thousands of subscribers, but its success didn't last. It shut down in 2013, though fans have since revived it with an ongoing private server. After publisher EA closed development studio Mythic Entertainment, Barnett joined Wargaming, where he's since become the chief creative officer on World of Tanks and an as-yet-unannounced new game.

While some bits of the interview feel dated now—Psychonauts is cited as a financial failure even though it would see a sequel many years later, and indie games are brought up as sort of a novel topic rather than the entrenched part of the industry they are today. But otherwise, it all feels nearly as relevant in 2026 as it did in 2009. Just swap in live service games for MMOs, which were in their heyday.

Paul Barnett talks to us about games, business and bad memes (2009)

By Mathew Kumar

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Hello Paul.

I am currently in a bad mood because yet again I have been given a book on designing computer games.

You can sit down to learn how to play guitar from a book, you might even become good at it and learn all the notes in the right order, but someone else can come along and blow you away... Why? Because you cannot learn what they know from reading a book. You get ideas and talent from doing, not from reading.