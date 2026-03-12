PC games revenue will outgrow consoles by 2028, analyst predicts

That's assuming the RAMpocalypse doesn't revise those estimates in the meantime.

According to games industry market research firm Newzoo (PC Gamer's official data partner), PC games revenue has trailed console software sales for over a decade. That, however, is changing. In its 2026 PC and Console report, Newzoo says that PC revenue growth outperformed consoles in 2025 as the industry began to emerge from its "post-2020 plateau."

That's a trend it predicts will continue in the years ahead. Newzoo forecasts that PC revenue will continue at a 6.6% annual growth rate between 2025 and 2028 compared with an expected 4.4% for consoles, projecting that continuing PC games revenue growth will outstrip console sales by 2028.

Newzoo's data, which incorporates sales metrics and user statistics from storefronts across PC and console platforms, indicates PC revenue growth in recent years is being driven by a growing player base—particularly in China, where the number of PC gamers grew 11.7% in 2025.

While the fallout of the unprecedented manufacturing demands of AI investment won't be limited to just PC gaming—consoles need memory and storage, too, after all—the scale of turmoil unleashed by widespread shortages and skyrocketing prices could be so profound that the landscape of the gaming industry will be unrecognizable by 2028.

