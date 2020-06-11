Demon's Souls is getting a remaster, but no word yet on a PC release

At long last, the game that started From Software's Souls series is getting a makeover. A Demon's Souls trailer was just shown off at Sony's PS5 reveal event. It's being worked on by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio, with no mention of From Software in the trailer.

It's hard to tell from the trailer, which appears to be cutscene rather than gameplay, whether this project will be a remaster or a full-on remake. Bluepoint has worked on extensive remasters before, like 2018's Shadow of the Colossus. Here's what the Youtube description of the trailer says:

"From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon's Souls. This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new 'Fractured Mode.' In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate. Coming to PlayStation 5."

With development in the hands of Sony's Japan Studio and Bluepoint, rather than From Software, a PC release feels a little less likely—but Horizon: Zero Dawn has been announced for PC, in what we hope is the first of many Sony exclusives to make their way over.

Developing...