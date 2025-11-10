Nothing feels worse than dying right by the extraction in Arc Raiders. A hair's breadth away from getting home to Speranza with all your good loot, just to die in some ditch, taken out by a loser who sat next to the exit all game.

But sadly, extraction camping is part and parcel of extraction shooters. Instead of actually playing the game, some simply choose to lie in wait until victims carrying resources come to them. Usually, I'd say these people would have to pay for extraction camping in another life, but it seems like they're actually paying for it right here and now in Arc Raiders thanks to a few zealous players.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Reverse extraction camping, or extraction protecting, has gained popularity in Arc Raiders as players choose to spend their time waiting at extraction points to ensure others can get home safely.

One such player is Boschmerchant, Keeper of the Swamp extraction, a raider who hangs around the swamp extraction in Dam Battlegrounds, protecting those who fall under his care and calling the extraction point.

Popping out of nearby bushes anytime someone comes to the extraction, the presumably confused raider is greeted by Bosch's monologue: "Greetings traveller. I am Boschmerchant, Keeper of the Swamp extraction. I pledge ye a safe and noble pathway under my watch. Any violence brought to my extraction point will be met with severe force at the hand of my Sticher."

REVERSE EXTRACT CAMPING is Hilarious on ARC RAIDERS 😂😂😂 - YouTube Watch On

What usually follows are more proclamations of protection, alongside shooting down any Arcs or violent raiders who dare get too close to the swamp extraction. I've also seen Boschmerchant take a more passive approach to the role of Extraction concierge, which involves simply calling the elevator whenever anyone wants to go back to Speranza. But that doesn't always end well, as dealing with angry arcs can be tricky if you're but a simple concierge with no weapon.

Others have also set out to tackle extraction campers in Arc Raiders. "Arc Raiders has a rat problem, and I am the solution; this is Rat Guard," streamer BigLunch89 says. "I set myself up in one of the exits where the rats like to rat, and I wait." Once an innocent unsuspecting Arc Raider comes down to the underground in Buried City to call for an extract, BigLunch89 announces, "You're under the protection of the rat guard, go about your business." But things are rudely interrupted by another aggressive raider that begins attacking the poor sod who's just trying to leave. While the evil-doer does manage to down the first raider, BigLunch89 executes the offender, ensuring that they cannot hurt anyone else in this match, a valiant deed.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It all may be for shits and gigs, but Arc Raiders is truly the only extraction shooter with a nice enough community that players will go out of their way to help each other. Just the other day, I was playing with some mates when we came across a duo that had been torn apart by some arcs. After doing away with the robots, we turned around and offered them some spare bandages and shield rechargers before going on our way. It was a small gesture, but I think they appreciated it.