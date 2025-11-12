I'll always be here asking for more heroes to be added to the roles of Strategist and Vanguard in Marvel Rivals. Don't get me wrong, I love a bit of Duelist, but after adding more DPS heroes than tanks and healers combined to the initial game, NetEase has been playing catch-up to even out the spread between the roles a bit more.

Even so, when I first heard the murmurings of Rogue and Gambit joining Marvel Rivals, I had already resigned myself to the fact that Gambit would probably be a Duelist and NetEase would try and push Rogue into a Vanguard or Strategist role as compensation. But I was wrong, and I couldn't be happier.

Gambit: Le Diable Blanc | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Gambit's official character reveal trailer is out, and with it comes the information that NetEase has assigned him to the role of Strategist. His primary fire can heal allies and damage enemies, like most hitscan Strategists. Other abilities include his ultimate, which boosts allies, providing them with a supercharged jump, health regen, and explosive attacks. Then there are his dashes and Bo staff attack that damages enemies and heals allies when smashing it into the ground, exactly like Overwatch 2's latest hero, Wuyang.

He will also have two modes, much like Emma Frost or Hulk/Bruce Banner. When equipping heart cards, Gambit will be more healing-focused. He has a Ricochet Card ability that sends out a healing card to bounce between nearby allies, and has another ability that can remove debuffs from close allies.

Enabling his spade cards triggers his offensive stance, which focuses on damage and anti-heal effects. One ability throws cards around him, which can damage and knockback enemies that get too close, while another gives Gambit a deck of explosive cards that damage enemies and apply anti-heal to them.

From what little we've seen so far in Gambit's character reveal trailer, it certainly seems like he's on course to be one of the most versatile and OP Strategists in Marvel Rivals, if only for his debuff negating abilities that'll likely come in clutch during team fights where allies are caught up in all the mountains of crowd control.

But we won't really know how good Gambit is until he's set loose on players when Season 5 begins at the end of this week, on November 14. I'm certainly looking forward to finding it out for myself.