There's a sneaky way to cheat Arc Raiders' tutorial to keep your starting pistol and all the loot you find

The tutorial for new extraction shooter Arc Raiders is short and to the point. In just a few minutes it teaches you the basics of moving and shooting, looting, and learning the hard way what happens when you make too much noise in a PvPvE game: either a robot or another player is going to hear you and come out guns blazing.

When you try to pry open a door in the tutorial, a pair of NPCs will suddenly appear to gun you down, then loot your body while you're incapacitated. But savvy players have figured out that if you drop all your items before that cutscene plays, you can pick them back up off the ground once your character awakens and then finish the rest of the tutorial with your pockets stuffed with goodies.

None of the salvage you'll find in the tutorial is particularly important or mega valuable—you'll find much more and better stuff once you start playing the game proper—but why not take the leg up? It takes only a few seconds to pull up your inventory and empty your pockets.

To keep all the loot from Arc Raiders' tutorial, make sure to drop it before you open the door in the abandoned pizza restaurant. That includes the weapon you have equipped, everything in your backpack, and the stuff in your Quick Use slots. The only item you don't need to drop is whatever you have in your Safe Pocket, which you won't lose when you die.

Note that in the video above I didn't drop my pistol, and when I woke up after the cutscene: gonezo.

When you complete the tutorial Arc Raiders will give you some fresh weapons, but the starting Burletta is actually better than the pistol you'll find in your inventory a few minutes later. It's definitely worth holding on to.

If you find all the loot spots in the tutorial there will actually be more than you can carry, so you'll need to break a few salvage items down into scrap that can be combined into the same stacks. Make sure you hold onto the rubber duck, which you can find inside the pizza restaurant. It's a useful noisemaker or can be sold for 1,000 arc bucks (aka Raider Coins)—and since the game only starts you with 5,000, that's a nice little bonus.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors