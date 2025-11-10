How to get Sentinel Firing Cores in Arc Raiders
Where are those darn turrets?
Arc Raiders has plenty of annoying materials to track down for various upgrades, like prickly pears, olives, and mushrooms for Scrappy, but I'd argue none are more annoying than Sentinel Firing Cores. You need to grab four of these pesky Arc items before you can upgrade your Gunsmith to level three, which is quite the challenge.
As obvious as it sounds, it's worth pointing out that you get these Firing Cores from Arc Sentinels, which are sniper turrets attached to ceilings in just a few specific locations, and are different to the regular turrets you commonly encounter. You're less likely to run into these naturally compared to almost all other Arc types.
With that in mind, tracking them down for their cores proves to be a time-consuming task. However, alongside the Sentinels themselves, there's also another great way to get them. So, here's where to look.
How to get Sentinel Firing Cores in Arc Raiders
The best places to get Sentinel Firing Cores are on the blue exterior staircase at Research & Development and either end of the destroyed dam between Control Tower and Power Generation Complex on Dam Battlegrounds.
I've found these to be the most consistent spawn locations for these machines, and you can run between all three areas in a single match, though even these aren't guaranteed every round. Take note that when you kill these Sentinels, their chassis more often than not fall all the way to the ground below.
You can also find Sentinels on the other maps:
- Buried City: In the yellow bell tower on top of Townhall and inside the Santa Maria Houses courtyard (you'll come here for the Digging Up Dirt quest).
- Spaceport: In Rocket Assembly, Container Storage, and Control Tower A6.
- Blue Gate: On the concrete area in the northeast of Checkpoint and on the tower in Pilgrim's Peak.
Another great way to get Sentinel Firing Cores is actually by looting Arc couriers, large, chest-like Arc containers that you can find around all of the maps. These have a chance of containing various parts from different Arc machines, including Sentinels. There are lots of potential courier spawns around Research & Development on Dam Battlegrounds, so my advice is to check these while you're in the area and hope you get lucky.
