Embark is about to drop a new Arc Raiders map, but first we have to unlock it together in a Helldivers 2-style community event

Over 32 hours with Arc Raiders, I have explored maybe 50% of its four launch maps. My friends recently gave me the grand tour of Blue Gate's elaborate southern tunnel system, a thing that I did not know existed because I spent hours picking olives on the surface. But because there ain't no rest for a raider, Embark is gearing up to release Arc Raiders' first post-release map, that curious little place called "Stella Montis" that's been inaccessible but visible since the start.

But it won't be as simple as logging in and checking out the new digs. Following in the style of Helldivers 2, Stella Montis can only be unlocked through a community event that kicks off with the update. Called "Breaking New Grounds," the community quest challenges raiders who've "who’ve battled through at least a few rounds" to "join forces to help Speranza rebuild the tunnels connecting to Stella Montis."

Intriguing. The description of the quest sounds cooperative in nature, but how might that translate to raids on the surface? Are we simply contributing resources to a big counter at the lobby menu, or physically meeting on a map to toss some rubble out of a collapsed tunnel? The challenge also has multiple phases, which has me wondering exactly how long it'll take to complete. Hours? Days?

The new map headlines the North Line update, arriving November 13. North Line represents Arc Raiders' first "major update," as Embark calls it. Embark's official description of Stella Montis is light on details but heavy on mood.

"The new Stella Montis map invites Raiders to explore abandoned structures that remain eerily pristine compared to the wrecks of the Rust Belt. Cold, sterile, and steeped in mystery, these ruins hint at what humanity left behind in its push toward the stars, challenging players to uncover the truth buried within."

Other major North Line additions:

Stella Montis-focused quests

Two new ARC enemies: Matriarch and Shredder

New weapon: Energy Burst Battle Rifle

Quick-use items: Impulse Mine, Timed Mine, Gas Jump Mine

Two new "playstyles": Lone Wolf and Trailblazer

Embark had a bit to add about the Matriarch and Shredder:

"The Matriarch—a hulking ARC that makes the Queen look friendly by comparison—appears under specific map conditions and will be available from the start of Breaking New Ground. The Shredder is exclusive to Stella Montis and will only emerge once the new region opens, and forces Raiders to stay sharp in close-quarters encounters."

Weird energy gun? Cool. More traps? Neat. New robots to smash? Bring it on. But what's up with "playstyles"? That sounds like an entirely new thing—is it connected to skill trees, or maybe it's a reputation system? I've asked Embark for clarification and will update if I hear back.

The Arc Raiders North Line update arrives on November 13 at 1:30 AM PST, or 10:30 AM in Central Europe. With timing like that, folks might've already unlocked Stella Montis by the time North America logs on.