A new Arc Raiders update just fixed a bug where an otherwise underwhelming item could glitch you through walls, so I guess it's back to being underwhelming
Deployable barricades had their moment. Back to the bottom tier.
Arc Raiders, the hot new extraction shooter from the team behind The Finals, is off to a roaring start—but like any game, players are finding all sorts of ways to break it. A recent and hilarious example is a bug allowing players to use deployable items such as the barricade to squeeze through locked doors.
Streamer canefis demonstrated the technique in a post on X.
You can get into ANY locked door in @ARCRaidersGame with a deployable barricade #plsfix pic.twitter.com/uR6qrYsrpFNovember 5, 2025
Naturally, this was not an intentional use case, so the bug was fixed Thursday in a small patch. But players are pointing out that without their incidental role as a skeleton key, barricades aren't the most desirable item. As one reply on an X thread discussing the bug from pizzaboneman put it: "Darn it! I thought the barricades were useless so I sold them all. Turns out they were the master key!"
I'm sure it's a tough balancing act for Embark: on one hand, a wall wherever you need one might be the only thing between you and a hail of enemy bullets. On the other hand, PC Gamer staff writer and shooter aficionado Morgan Park tells me there's cover aplenty in Arc Raiders' wreckage-riddled post-apocalypse, which deflates the value of mobile cover a bit. When you're trying to make room for crucial bandages and the like, it's a hard sell.
Bugs and balance concerns aside, Arc Raiders looks to be a winner. In their review, PC Gamer news writer Elie Gould said it was a rare confluence of "interesting weapons, beautiful maps, and unpredictable, action-packed PvPvE encounters."
If you're keen to know more, you can follow the rest of our Arc Raiders coverage or check out the game on Steam.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
