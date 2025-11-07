A new Arc Raiders update just fixed a bug where an otherwise underwhelming item could glitch you through walls, so I guess it's back to being underwhelming

Arc Raiders, the hot new extraction shooter from the team behind The Finals, is off to a roaring start—but like any game, players are finding all sorts of ways to break it. A recent and hilarious example is a bug allowing players to use deployable items such as the barricade to squeeze through locked doors.

Streamer canefis demonstrated the technique in a post on X.

You can get into ANY locked door in @ARCRaidersGame with a deployable barricade #plsfix pic.twitter.com/uR6qrYsrpFNovember 5, 2025

Naturally, this was not an intentional use case, so the bug was fixed Thursday in a small patch. But players are pointing out that without their incidental role as a skeleton key, barricades aren't the most desirable item. As one reply on an X thread discussing the bug from pizzaboneman put it: "Darn it! I thought the barricades were useless so I sold them all. Turns out they were the master key!"

I'm sure it's a tough balancing act for Embark: on one hand, a wall wherever you need one might be the only thing between you and a hail of enemy bullets. On the other hand, PC Gamer staff writer and shooter aficionado Morgan Park tells me there's cover aplenty in Arc Raiders' wreckage-riddled post-apocalypse, which deflates the value of mobile cover a bit. When you're trying to make room for crucial bandages and the like, it's a hard sell.

Bugs and balance concerns aside, Arc Raiders looks to be a winner. In their review, PC Gamer news writer Elie Gould said it was a rare confluence of "interesting weapons, beautiful maps, and unpredictable, action-packed PvPvE encounters."

If you're keen to know more, you can follow the rest of our Arc Raiders coverage or check out the game on Steam.