The new Humble Bundle is a wild mix of Warhammer games for just $12

Hey! Do you want a bunch of Warhammer games, really cheap? Then follow me, friend, to Humble Bundle, where they're celebrating Waaaghtober! with a collection of 10 games and a pair of DLCs for just $12.

If you're wondering about that odd name, the Waaagh! is the name of the massive military campaigns the orks wage on the galaxy every now and then when they get feeling restless. It is, as the Fandom wiki describes it, "war on an apocalyptic scale," in which "whole civilisations are exterminated and defenders' armies laid to waste as the Orks plough ever onward in an unstoppable tide." The good news is that these things tend to burn themselves out: Once the Waaagh! (the exclamation point is mandatory) has killed literally everything else, the orks will start fighting amongst themselves, as one does. It's a fun rabbit hole to dive down, if you've got a few hours to kill.

If, on the other hand, you're really just here for the games, we can do that too. The Waaaghtober! Warhammer Bundle is a mix of genres, so you may not find everything here to your liking: Inquisitor—Martyr, for instance, is an action RPG, while Vermintide 2 is a co-op shooter and Dakka Squadron is kind of an arcade flight simulator.

That mix also increases the odds that there's something in here you'll like, and while Warhammer games can be uneven, there are some genuine bangers in the list.

Here's what you get:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Anniversary Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Blood Angels Elite (DLC)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Tyranid Elites (DLC)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide*

Warhammer: Vermintide 2*

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Prophecy*

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron – Flyboyz Edition*

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus*

Warhammer: Chaosbane*

(Games marked with * can be had in a smaller bundle for $6.)

Space Marine is probably the marquee title of the bunch, even though it's quite old at this point, but Vermintide 2 is an outstanding co-op shooter that's still got a pretty sizable player base and is even getting updates to this day, so well worth jumping into. (We scored the original Vermintide even higher in our review, but time has taken its toll and there aren't many people still playing that one.) I didn't spend a lot of time with it but Inquisitor – Martyr is solid, and Dakka Squadron looks like silly fun, and sometimes that's all you need.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At regular price, most of the individual games in the bundle cost nearly as much, and sometimes more, than the entire bundle does; the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale throws that out of whack a bit right now (Vermintide 2, for instance, normally goes for $30 but is 90% off in the sale, which is a hell of a deal), so if you're only after one or two specific games, it's worth checking to see if you're better off buying them separately. And while I usually recommend just going for the whole damn thing when it comes to Humble Bundles, the inclusion of Vermintide 2 in the lower-cost tier of this one makes it a potentially attractive option. (Although personally I'd still go for all 12. Come on, it's 12 bucks.)

Whichever way you go, it's a whole lot of Warhammer for not a lot of money. The Waaaghtober! Warhammer Bundle will be available until October 29.