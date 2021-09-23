Ten years after launch, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine gets a major free update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is now ten years old, having originally launched on September 6, 2011. To celebrate the big birthday, Sega has released an Anniversary Edition of the game on Steam, the "ultimate version" of the famed shooter, and it's available as a free update for anyone who owns the original.

So, what do you get? The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Anniversary Edition, to use its formal title, includes the base game, plus:

Chaos Unleashed Map Pack

Dreadnought Assault DLC

Iron Hand Veteran Chapter Pack DLC

Death Guard Champion Chapter Pack DLC

Golden Relic Bolter

Golden Relic Chainsword

Power Sword

Blood Angels Veteran Armour Set

Salamanders Veteran Armour Set

Alpha Legion Champion Armour Set

Legion of the Damned Armour Set

Emperor's Elite Pack

Traitor Legions Pack

But that's not all! Order now and you'll also get:

The full soundtrack for the game

Classic and brand-new wallpapers

The original manual (pdf)

The Official Strategy Guide (pdf)

Ringtone

The Collector’s Edition Artbook (pdf)

Collector’s cards (pdfs)

The original launch trailer





(You don't actually have to order now—it's all included in the standard package.)

If you haven't seen the launch trailer before now, well, it's not exactly subtle.

Despite its age and inherent silliness, Space Marine is a very good shooter—it holds the number-three spot on our ranking of every Warhammer 40K game ever—and not just because the setting is so violently over the top: The story is a little simplistic, but it eschews the cover-based shooter trends of the time and instead all but forces players to wade into the fray like the killing machines they're supposed to be.

"You regain health by killing bad guys up close, charging forward with your chainsword or slamming down out of the sky thanks to the best jetpack ever. Each fight reminds you this is what you're genetically engineered to do, and early on there's a quiet moment where you enter an Imperial Guard base and wounded soldiers several feet shorter than you look up in awe. It nails the fantasy of being a space marine."

That's cool. We also scored it 82% in our 2011 review.

If you don't already own Space Marine, the Anniversary Edition is on sale on Steam for $20/£14/€15 until September 30.