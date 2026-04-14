More than 20 classic Warhammer and WH40K games just came to Steam, 7 of them for the first time ever

15 Disney games were stripped from Steam today, and that's not cool. But nature abhors a vacuum, so they say, and SNEG and Games Workshop have moved to balance the cosmic scales with Warhammer Classics, a new label dedicated to bringing classic Warhammer games (you might have sussed that out from the title) to modern gamers.

It's not just a dump of old games onto Steam: The intent is to offer the games "in an accessible, future-proofed form" that will run without headaches on modern hardware and operating systems.

Warhammer Classics - Steam Event Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The 1998 strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, for instance, has been updated "to run smoothly on modern Windows systems, delivering improved stability and enhanced compatibility," with "new widescreen combat resolutions" and 16:9 HUD support, adjusted audio, and Steam achievements.

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"Warhammer Classics is more than a collection of re-releases," SNEG director Oleg Klapovskiy said. "It’s a clear statement of intent: that Warhammer’s foundational games matter, and that they are worth preserving, celebrated, and reintroduced to a global PC audience.

"With so many titles lost to time and outdated hardware, Warhammer Classics was created to safeguard this legacy for future generations. Warhammer has a long history on PC, and we’re committed to ensuring the platform remains central to its long-term stewardship, giving these games renewed life for years to come."

Warhammer Classics is launching with more than 20 games in total: 12 of them are oldies being brought back to Steam, while seven are making their Steam debuts. Here's the full list of games being offered under the label, which also warned—because this is Warhammer, and fans take it very seriously—that "because of their classic nature, some of the content may not accurately reflect current depictions, lore, or presentation within the current Warhammer universes and settings."

Talisman: Horus Heresy (2016, Nomad, Nomad) - 51 (40K)

(2016, Nomad, Nomad) - 51 (40K) Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior (2003, Chilled Mouse, SNEG) - 44 (40K) - Steam debut

(2003, Chilled Mouse, SNEG) - 44 (40K) - Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate (1998, SNEG, SNEG) - 38 (40K) - Steam debut

(1998, SNEG, SNEG) - 38 (40K) - Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (2017, Slitherine, Slitherine) - 37 (40K)

(2017, Slitherine, Slitherine) - 37 (40K) Space Hulk (2013, Full Control, SNEG) - 33 (40K)

(2013, Full Control, SNEG) - 33 (40K) Space Hulk: Ascension (2014, Full Control, SNEG) - 31 (40K)

(2014, Full Control, SNEG) - 31 (40K) Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (2015, Tin Man, Tin Man) - 25 (40K)

(2015, Tin Man, Tin Man) - 25 (40K) Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (2019, Perchang, Perchang) - 22 (Fantasy)

(2019, Perchang, Perchang) - 22 (Fantasy) Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition (2006, SNEG, SNEG) - 19 (Fantasy) - Steam debut

(2006, SNEG, SNEG) - 19 (Fantasy) - Warhammer Underworlds - Shadespire Edition (2020, Tin Man, Tin Man) - 18 (Fantasy)

(2020, Tin Man, Tin Man) - 18 (Fantasy) Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (2014, Slitherine, Slitherine) - 17 (40K)

(2014, Slitherine, Slitherine) - 17 (40K) Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016, Tindalos, Focus) - 16 (40K)

(2016, Tindalos, Focus) - 16 (40K) Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles (2016, Evil Twin, SNEG) - 15 (Fantasy)

(2016, Evil Twin, SNEG) - 15 (Fantasy) Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition (2009, Nacon, Cyanide) - 12 (Fantasy)

(2009, Nacon, Cyanide) - 12 (Fantasy) Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War (1999, SNEG, SNEG) - 11 (40K) - Steam debut

(1999, SNEG, SNEG) - 11 (40K) - Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat (1995, SNEG, SNEG) - 11 (Fantasy) - Steam debut

(1995, SNEG, SNEG) - 11 (Fantasy) - Dawn of War 2 - Anniversary Edition (2009, Relic, Relic) - 7 (40K)

(2009, Relic, Relic) - 7 (40K) Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition (2015, Nacon, Cyanide) - 6 (Fantasy)

(2015, Nacon, Cyanide) - 6 (Fantasy) Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 (1997, SNEG, SNEG) - 5 (40K) - Steam debut

(1997, SNEG, SNEG) - 5 (40K) - Warhammer: Dark Omen (1998, SNEG, SNEG) - 5 (Fantasy) - Steam debut

(1998, SNEG, SNEG) - 5 (Fantasy) - Space Hulk : Tactics (2018, Cyanide, Focus) - 4 (40K)

(2018, Cyanide, Focus) - 4 (40K) Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition (2004, Relic, Relic) - 1 (40K)

Some of the games in this list are perhaps a little past their prime, but there are some real bangers too. To help you put your finger on which is what, I've added a little number next to each title, representing their position on our rankings of the Best Warhammer 40,000 Games, and the Best Warhammer Fantasy Games, and sorted them accordingly.

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There are also a handful that are unrated: This is because, in the opinion of PC Gamer Prime Warhammerer Jody Macgregor, they're not actually Warhammer games.

Talisman: Digital Classic Edition (4th Edition) (Nomad, Nomad)

Talisman: Origins (Nomad, Nomad)

Chainsaw Warrior (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)

Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)

Dark Future: Blood Red States (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)

As is proper and just, the Warhammer Classics label has launched with a Steam sale: Just about everything is discounted from 20% to 90% until April 20.